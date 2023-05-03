Ex-Russian president Medvedev calls for Zelenskyy's 'elimination' as Moscow accuses Kyiv of assassination bid on Putin
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the “physical elimination” of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.
“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal,” said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.
Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks on the Kremlin residence of president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Denying the accusation, Kyiv suggested that the strikes were staged by Moscow.
“Today at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said.
“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action,” a Kremlin statement said.
The operation was described as “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”
With inputs from AFP
