'Staged by Russia': Ukraine denies Moscow's claim that it attacked Kremlin in a bid to kill Putin

Ukraine on Wednesday denied Moscow’s claims that it was behind an “assassination attempt on Russian president Vladimir Putin.”

Kyiv also suggested that the drone attacks were staged by Moscow.

“Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

“Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine,” Podolyak said.

As for the drones over the Kremlin. It’s all predictable… Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. That’s why it first detains a large allegedly subversive group in Crimea. And then it demonstrates “drones over the Kremlin”. First of all, Ukraine wages an… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 3, 2023

‘Planned terrorist act by Ukraine,’ claims Russia

Russia on Wednesday announced the incident after a series of extraordinary sabotage attacks in the run-up to celebrations for the nation’s most important holiday on 9 May, marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis.

“Today at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said.

‘Terrorist attack’: Kremlin on unsuccessful drone strike targeting Putin’s residencehttps://t.co/kI53PTykdk pic.twitter.com/A8zJKXjBDK — RT (@RT_com) May 3, 2023

“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action,” a Kremlin statement said.

The operation was described as “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

Moscow said Putin was not hurt and there were no casualties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled World War II Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned.

With inputs from AFP

