European Parliament mired in 'corruption' as raids and arrests follow allegations of money, gifts from Qatar

The Belgian police on Friday (9 December) searched 16 homes and detained at least six people connected to an investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament in the form of a bribe from Qatar.

Prosecutors have also recovered around 600,000 euros and suspect that the Gulf state tried to influence the parliament’s decisions by transferring gifts and money.

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the investigation is “very worrisome.”

“We are facing some events, some facts that certainly worries me as a former president of the European Parliament, also,” he added, according to a report by Reuters.

Six detained, two released

As a part of the investigation, a total number of six people were detained by the Belgian investigators for questioning. However, two of these people were later released.

Apart from cash, the police also seized computers and mobile phones to examine their contents.

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement, “Four individuals have been arrested by the Brussels investigating judge who is leading the investigation.”

It added, “They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption. Two persons have been released by the investigating judge.”

European Parliament VP Eva Kaili suspended

Greek Member of the European Parliament and Vice President Eva Kaili was also part of the investigations.

Following her alleged involvement in the bribery case, Kaili was suspended from the parliament’s Socialists and Democrats Group. In addition to this, she was also expelled from Greek’s Pasok party.

The Socialists and Democrats said in a statement that it has a “zero-tolerance” for corruption and extended their support into the investigation.

In accordance with the Belgian constitution, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament flew to Brussels to witness the search of the MEP’s house.

According to a report by BBC, Kaili has been a defender of Qatar. She called the country a “frontrunner in labour rights” during one of her speeches last month during the FIFA World Cup.

‘Baseless claims’

The Qatari government has rejected all claims made by Belgian investigators about its link with the corruption scandal.

A source told Reuters, “Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.”

Another Qatari government spokesperson told AFP, “We are not aware of any details of an investigation. Any claims of misconduct by the State of Qatar are gravely misinformed.”

With inputs from agencies

