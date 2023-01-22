Eritrean forces begin withdrawal from Ethiopia's Tigray region

New Delhi: Eritrean forces have started to withdraw from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia amid the peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels.

Eritrean forces have been leaving towns in the war-torn region of Tigray, the AFP reported the locals as saying

After simmering tensions between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the conflict set off after the Ethiopian government sent troops into Tigray in November 2020. After two years of the violent conflict, which saw wide-scale human rights abuse; the death of thousands of civilians; and pushed millions to flee, both sides signed a peace deal on 2 November, 2022 in the South African capital Pretoria.

Under the agreement, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to disarm and re-establish the authority of the federal government in return for the Ethiopian government reopening access to the war-torn region in dire need of food and aid.

The Ethiopian government was also helped by the Eritrean armed forces in the conflict. However, the peace deal made no provisions for their withdrawal.

The Eritrean forces were accused by the United States and human rights groups of some of the worst abuses in the bloody conflict.

The United States, along with the European Union, had sought to put pressure on Eritrea to remove its troops. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday of their “ongoing withdrawal” in a telephone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Blinken called the withdrawal “significant progress” in the peace agreement.

“The Secretary welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Convoys leaving

On the ground in Tigray, the AFP was told by locals that convoys of Eritrean troops have been leaving the towns of Shire and Adwa, although some soldiers remained.

“I saw some Eritrean forces leaving Shire towards the northeast. I don’t know if they’re making a full retreat,” said one resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another local confirmed having seen a convoy of trucks, buses, tanks, and artillery pieces rolling out of town.

However, he said some Eritrean soldiers were still “walking the streets and around the markets” on Saturday.

“People are waiting to find out if the Eritrean forces are really withdrawing,” AFP was told by one resident in Adwa on Saturday.

“There have already been announcements of Eritrean soldiers leaving, only for them to come back later from other directions.”

With access to Tigray limited, it is impossible to independently verify the situation on the ground.

The withdrawal has not yet been confirmed by peace deal signatories or the agreement’s observation mission.

War toll unknown

The war broke out in November 2020 when the TPLF, which had held power in Ethiopia until the Abiy’s rise, attacked Ethiopian federal military facilities in Tigray.

Abiy, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize in part for reconciling with Eritrea, unleashed a major offensive against the TPLF, which at one point had appeared close to advancing on the capital Addis Ababa.

Situated on the border with Tigray, Eritrea sent in troops at the start of the conflict to support Ethiopian forces.

Addis Ababa and Asmara denied for months any Eritrean involvement in the conflict but Abiy later admitted their presence in March 2021.

The departure of Eritrean troops has been announced several times before but never verified.

The exact toll of the war, which has largely come to an end, remains unknown. The International Crisis Group think tank and Amnesty International have called it “one of the deadliest in the world”.

The conflict displaced more than two million people and left millions more in need of humanitarian aid.

With inputs from AFP

