Elon Musk’s promise for Twitter Blue users to be shown fewer ads than regular users remains unfulfilled

When Elon Musk announced his plans for Twitter Blue, one of the highlight features that he often spoke about, was the fact that Twitter Blue subscribers would be shown fewer ads than regular, non-paying users. The ad count being served to Twitter Blue subscribers was supposed to be half of what non-paying subscribers were getting

Elon Musk expressly said that customers would get “half as many ads” when he introduced the $8 per month premium subscription service (or $11 per month on mobile) shortly after acquiring the company last year.

Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

Half ads, no ads or all ads?

With Twitter finally sharing details of their newest ad removal feature, we know that’s not actually the case.

Twitter has updated its About Twitter Blue help page with further details about the upcoming “half ads” functionality. And, as it turns out, subscribers do not receive “half ads.”

Half ads: See approximately 50% fewer ads in the For You and Following timelines. As you scroll, you will see approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets or ads. There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets. The half ads feature does not apply to promoted content elsewhere on Twitter, including but not limited to ads on profiles, ads in Tweet replies, promoted events in Explore, promoted trends, and promoted accounts to follow. Blue subscribers will have access to this feature after their account has been reviewed for eligibility and the blue checkmark has been applied.

The first thing you’ll notice is that this only applies to the “For You and Following timelines.” So users are just seeing those timelines and not “half as many ads” on Twitter. This is akin to paying for a membership to a website that offers an “ad-free” experience, but just on the homepage.

Twitter isn’t committed to exactly “half,” though, noting that users would see “approximately 50% fewer ads.”

The adverts on those primary timelines are also the least obtrusive, as viewers are already bombarded with algorithmically advised items that they did not expressly request. Users are just accustomed to scrolling till they come to a halt on something they want to view.

Twitter Blue members will have the same ad experience as non-paying users for “Ads on profiles, ads in Tweet replies, promoted events in Explore, promoted trends, and promoted accounts to follow,” i.e. everywhere else on Twitter.

Unaffected advertisements include those that users can’t avoid since they follow them across each page of Twitter’s website. Other unaffected advertising, such as those that display scattered among individuals responding to a tweet’s mentions, are among the most obnoxious on the platform.

A higher tier of Twitter Blue to remove all ads

Musk stated late last year that the business was working on an even more expensive Twitter Blue plan that would allow users pay for “no ads.” Further specifics about the idea have not been released. However, when it comes to convincing people to pay for the site, Twitter has had difficulty signing up even for the $8 Twitter Blue tier.

Power users, who are more inclined to pay for a service, have mostly avoided subscribing. It is anticipated that Twitter Blue just recently passed the 500,000 subscriber threshold, some 4 months after the site began.

Will it work?

It should also be mentioned that users who would like to remove Twitter adverts do not have to pay to do so. They also don’t require a third-party ad-blocking plugin or extension. Twitter adverts are just tweets from ordinary Twitter accounts that have been boosted into users’ timelines. Users may simply ban accounts whose advertising is displayed in their feeds and no longer see such advertisements.

Half of Twitter’s sponsors have left. Furthermore, Twitter’s top advertisers who have remained are spending 89 per cent less than they were before Musk. So, if a user genuinely desires a practically “ad-free” Twitter experience, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to achieve on their own. And it’s free.

