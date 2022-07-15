Elon Musk's dad has a second 'secret child' with his stepdaughter: The many scandals of the Musks

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, recently revealed in an interview that he and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout had a girl in 2019 while she was still living with him. This, after they had a son in 2017

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has revealed that he fathered not one but two ‘secret’ children with his step-daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

In an interview with The Sun, Errol, 76, said that he welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout three years ago. He already had a son with Jana, who was born in 2018.

What are the several scandals of the Musk family:

Errol Musk’s secret children



As per The Sun story, it emerged in 2017 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush with Jana, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.

Errol was married to Jana's mother Heide for 18 years and had two children together.

Now the tech billionaire’s father has revealed that his purported second child with Jana was "unplanned", however, he was living with her after the birth of their son.

"She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born," he added.

The man and stepdaughter are currently not living together as he believes “it's not practical”.

“She's 35 next birthday. So she's getting on. So eventually if I'm still around she might wind up back with me. It's difficult,” he said as quoted by The Sun.

The man who believes in the mantra of being on earth to reproduce has not denied the possibility of another child.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to,” he said.

Including the two children with Jana, Errol is father to a total of seven children.

But, there could be more offspring to his lineage, as he said that there are at least six women who claim that their child is actually his.

“Obviously they are opportunists.”

Elon Musk’s love children with company executive



As per a report by Business Insider earlier this month, Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins in November of 2021.

The details were revealed after Musk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said.

The petition was approved by a Texas judge a month later.

Zilis, 36, has been associated with companies co-founded by Musk since as early as May 2017, when she started working at Neuralink as director of operations and special projects.

The same month she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla, where she worked until 2019.

She also serves as a board member at artificial-intelligence research firm OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk, according to her profile on LinkedIn.

According to Reuters, the news of the twins' arrival brings Musk's total count of children to nine. Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes, and other five kids with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Elon Musk’s child decides to disassociate with father

In April this year, Elon Musk’s teen son filed a petition to change her gender as she wants to be unrelated to her biological dad.

Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, filed the paperwork in California on April 18 to change her name. She now wants to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

She said she’s changing her name because she “no longer lives with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.



