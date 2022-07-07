Tesla CEO Elon Musk fathered twins with top executive Shivon Zilis, now a dad of nine kids: Report

Apart from the twins with Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Claire 'Grimes' Boucher and another five with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson

Multi-billionaire and Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk had twins with one of his top executives Shivon Zilis in November 2021, a Business Insider report said on Wednesday.

Shivon Zilis is a top executive in Neuralink which is Musk's brain-chip startup. Musk and Zilis had filed a petition on 25 April this year to change the name of the twins and to "have their father's last name" and keep their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report stated, citing court documents.

A Texas judged signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on 11 May and approved the name changed petition filed by Musk and Zilis.

Who is Shivon Zilis, mother of Elon Musk's twins?

According to reports, Zilis met Musk for the first time in 2016 as a director at artificial intelligence research company OpenAI. The company was co-founded by Musk and she is currently the youngest member on its board of directors.

Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink and is associated with the firm since May 2017. Notably, she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla in the same month.

Born in Canada, 36-year-old Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition, reports stated.

Zilis has been listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in and LinkedIn’s 35 Under 35.

In 2020, she posted a tweet defending Musk on his decision to move Tesla out of California over restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

How many children does Elon Musk have now?

For the uninitiated, Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes and another five children with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.

With the twins with Zilis, the Tesla chief is now believed to be the father of nine children.

As per reports, Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate in December when they were 'semi-separated'.

Reports say that Musk and Zilis twins were born few weeks before Grimes had their second baby.

With inputs from agencies

