Elon Musk tweets 'Comedy is now legal on Twitter' after takeover, asserts 'bird is freed'

After completing his long-pending $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk finally took over Twitter and has already started with a bang as he intends to make the social media platform free for all. As he continues to tweet following his new stint as the ‘Chief Twit’, Musk’s fresh tweet has now gained attention. On Saturday, while hinting toward promoting free speech on the platform, he tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” Notably, Elon Musk’s tweet came in the backdrop of several accounts which were suspended by Twitter in the past for certain ‘minor and dubious’ reasons.

As he stresses to bolster free speech and further work toward unlocking Twitter’s “extraordinary potential”, Elon earlier also claimed, “Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”

Notably, his takeover and prompt tweets have already triggered discussions among users over how the platform will transform under Musk’s leadership. Taking to the comment section, many also shared their mixed reactions. A user wrote, “I don’t agree with a lot of what he says but I believe he makes an amazing counter to the other side and I also don’t believe in silencing people I disagree with”, while another commented, “Someone give me some popcorn, this will be interesting.”

Check some reactions:

I don’t agree with a lot of what he says but I believe he makes an amazing counter to the other side and I also don’t believe in silencing people I disagree with. — Tyler Nelson (@Flamehalf) October 29, 2022

Unban suspended accs now — Treybana (@Treybana) October 28, 2022

Content moderation council for Twitter

After Elon Musk formally took over the ownership of Twitter on Friday, it has steered a debate over how the social media giant would go down under the stewardship of one of its most vocal critics. With that said, as Musk continues to advocate for free speech for all, in his latest tweet, he has stated about forming a content moderation council for embracing widely diverse viewpoints.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” he further added.

Later, in another tweet, he clarified, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies.”

