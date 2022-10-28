Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and others after takeover, internet erupts with memes

In a shocking piece of news that came out this morning, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the ownership of the social media platform, Twitter and in his first move, he decided to change the company’s leadership. Taking a major decision, Musk immediately fired several officials including Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal besides top legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, general counsel at Twitter.

According to reports, the dramatic exit of the top officials has grabbed the attention of the people and is already trending on the internet. This has also sparked an online meme fest as many people took to Twitter to share their reactions to the development.

While taking a jibe at the former Twitter CEO, people suggested he start preparing for government jobs, several other memes were also shared which were quite hilarious and relatable at the same time.

Internet cracks up over Elon Musk taking over Twitter

A user while sharing a meme wrote, “Doesn’t matter if you are CEO of a giant social media platform. The job security will only be in Government jobs.”

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022



A user while sharing a video from Lion King also joked about the firing of the Indian-origin Parag Agrawal.



On the other hand, people also shared memes related to Donald Trump, keeping in view his account suspension on Twitter. One wrote, “After Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal & Head of Legal Vijaya Gadde shown the Door. It’s time for Donald Trump to make a grand entry.”

After Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal & Head of Legal Vijaya Gadde shown the Door 🚪 Its time for Donald Trump to make a grand entry.#ELONMUSK #elon_musk pic.twitter.com/QK4bRT9BUG — Fringe Balsara (@TheMaleficiant) October 28, 2022



Elon Musk takes over Twitter

After months of speculations and deliberations, Elon Musk finally completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., thus becoming the new owner of the social networking site after a series of public and legal wrangling over the deal.

In a letter shared on his Twitter handle, he said that the move was made to ‘serve humanity’.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” a part of his letter read.

Further adding that Twitter cannot become a “free-for-all hellscape”, he said that the platform must be warm and welcoming.

