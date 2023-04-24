Elon Musk congratulates ISRO for successful launching Singapore satellites on PSLV launch

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of SpaceX and Twitter, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO on its successful launch of two Singapore-made satellites from its spaceport using its indigenously developed Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV.

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and recently successfully test launched the Starship rocket, replied to a tweet by India’s premier space agency announcing the success of Saturday’s mission.

Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023



“PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit,” ISRO had tweeted.

“Congratulations!” Elon Musk tweeted in a reply to the ISRO tweet.

The satellites – TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite 4 – are part of the order secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

Using the PSLV integration facility at Sriharikota, the PSLV C55 mission has been adopted using the ‘integrate, transfer, and launch’ concept. It’s also ISRO’s 16th flight using the PSLV Core Alone configuration.

Saturday’s flight followed the successful deployment of the TeLEOS-1 satellite, together with five other Singapore spacecraft, aboard a PSLV-C29 rocket in December 2015.

The space agency has built the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-2 (POEM-2) as an orbital platform to conduct scientific experiments with non-separating payloads.

ISRO Chief S Somanath announced the success of the PSLV satellite mission, saying, “POEM is going to write some more poems” with seven payloads.

ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics own the payloads. It has a “deployable solar panel for the first time in a rocket’s upper stage.””That is another exciting thing to happen,” Somanath remarked.

Scientists would energise the payloads on POEM-2 to carry out the procedure. A terrestrial command would be used to deploy the platform’s solar panel facing the Sun. According to Somanath, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is deploying solar panels in the fourth stage of a rocket for the first time.



According to him, the platform will guarantee that the deployed solar panel points properly towards the Sun utilising the suitable sun-pointing mode, increasing the power generation capabilities.

Power would be allocated to payloads and avionic packages based on their needs.

