Monday, January 02, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mexico seeks support from ISRO to design, build and launch satellites for Mexican Space Agency

Mexico wants the AEM or Mexican Space Agency to partner up with ISRO to design, build and launch a remote sensing satellite that will help farmers in Mexico to monitor agricultural elements and look out for droughts.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 02, 2023 11:30:30 IST

As per a recent announcement by the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, the Mexican Space Agency or AEM has sought help to design, build and launch a remote sensing satellite for Mexico.

The request seeking ISRO’s support was made at a recent meeting between ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, Director General of AEM. ISRO has revealed that it will work on the proposal with support from the Ministry of External Affairs, and see what can be done.

“Both heads of the agencies discussed the ongoing cooperation activities mainly in earth observation. While thanking ISRO for developing a mobile application for forest fire monitoring and sharing it with the Mexican Forest Department, the AEM chief sought India’s support in building and launching a remote sensing satellite for Mexico,” said ISRO, in a statement released to the press.

Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico and Gustavo A. Cabrera Rodriguez, Ambassador of Mexico for the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) also participated in the meeting.

In June last year, ISRO and AEM signed a Scientific Cooperation Agreement on Crop Monitoring and Capacity Building. In 2014 the two space agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for peaceful purposes.

As per the agreement, the two space agencies would explore the development of remote sensing techniques for crop monitoring using Earth Observation data for the United Mexican States and generate user-friendly operational tools, techniques, and procedures for agricultural drought monitoring. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

ISRO 2022 recruitment: Apply for 526 vacancies of Assistants, Stenographer and other posts

Dec 24, 2022
ISRO 2022 recruitment: Apply for 526 vacancies of Assistants, Stenographer and other posts
New Horizon, New Frontiers: 2022 was a massive year for the space industry. 2023 will be even bigger

FP Yearender 2022

New Horizon, New Frontiers: 2022 was a massive year for the space industry. 2023 will be even bigger

Dec 23, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022