Mehul Reuben Das

As per a recent announcement by the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, the Mexican Space Agency or AEM has sought help to design, build and launch a remote sensing satellite for Mexico.

The request seeking ISRO’s support was made at a recent meeting between ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, Director General of AEM. ISRO has revealed that it will work on the proposal with support from the Ministry of External Affairs, and see what can be done.

“Both heads of the agencies discussed the ongoing cooperation activities mainly in earth observation. While thanking ISRO for developing a mobile application for forest fire monitoring and sharing it with the Mexican Forest Department, the AEM chief sought India’s support in building and launching a remote sensing satellite for Mexico,” said ISRO, in a statement released to the press.

Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico and Gustavo A. Cabrera Rodriguez, Ambassador of Mexico for the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) also participated in the meeting.

In June last year, ISRO and AEM signed a Scientific Cooperation Agreement on Crop Monitoring and Capacity Building. In 2014 the two space agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for peaceful purposes.

As per the agreement, the two space agencies would explore the development of remote sensing techniques for crop monitoring using Earth Observation data for the United Mexican States and generate user-friendly operational tools, techniques, and procedures for agricultural drought monitoring.