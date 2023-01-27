Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter in October last year, he often shares bizarre posts on the platform. Thus, users give the account of the Twitter CEO a regular check seeking any fresh updates as well as funny comments. Recently, Musk modified his username on Twitter and changed it to “Mr Tweet.” While it left his followers scratching their heads wondering about the actual reason for the move, Musk himself went on to clarify it. He took to his personal account and revealed that the microblogging site is not allowing him to revert his username again. He quipped in the post, “Changed my name to Mr Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back.”

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

As soon as the tweet caught the attention of the internet users, they were left in splits. A person sarcastically asked, “Can you change Joe Biden’s name to Mr Sleep? Asking for a friend.” Another joked, “Now, I can change my name to Elon Musk.”

Can you change Joe Biden’s name to Mr. Sleep? Asking for a friend. — Mario Fratto (@MarioFratto) January 25, 2023

So now i can change my name to Elon Musk? 😎 — Ali Ahmad Awan (@AliAhmadAwan_) January 25, 2023

An individual referred to the possible reason behind Musk’s new username. According to him, earlier this week, a lawyer standing against Musk accidentally called the Twitter boss “Mr Tweet” during a court session. However, that person named Pattrick McGee explained in another tweet, “I’m sorry there’s no recording of this. It was prohibited. But basically, Musk replied ‘Mr Tweet?’ The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said, “actually pretty accurate”.

For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him “Mr. Tweet” while grilling him this week. — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) January 25, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Might change my name when I turn 20, hopefully I won’t have this problem 😆 — Miss Teen Crypto (@missteencrypto) January 26, 2023

Perhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funny 🤣 🤣 🤣 — Ricky Young (@rickyyo2010) January 25, 2023

As you changed your display name how the blue tick didn’t get hide? Is twitter policy different with you? 😀😀@TwitterBlue pic.twitter.com/irUSiRU3dv — Manish Bothra🇮🇳  (@MoneyMystery) January 25, 2023

Previously, American rapper Doja Cat went through a similar kind of issue. She changed her Twitter username to “Christmas” but could not reverse it. Then, she asked for assistance from none other than Elon Musk.

Working on it! — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Cat wrote, “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever. Elon Musk, please help I’ve made a mistake.” It caught the attention of Musk who replied, “Working on it.”

