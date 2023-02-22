Elon Musk calls Twitter 'world's largest non-profit'; pokes fun on his decision to buy it
Twitter owner Elon Musk has continued to remain in headlines ever since he brought the micro-blogging platform. On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO, who is famous for his witty tweets, poked fun at his decision to buy Twitter. Referring to his decision to buy the social media platform, Musk joked that he had brought the “world’s largest non-profit” for $44 billion. The billionaire was talking about the losses in his personal wealth since last year. In January, Musk became the first person in the world to lose $200 billion from his personal net worth due to share prices of Tesla plummeting. Furthermore, Twitter has also not been able to raise profits, leading to Musk losing his position as the world’s richest man.
On Wednesday, the billionaire took to Twitter and wrote, “Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol”.
View the tweet here:
Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023
The tweet prompted a lot of reactions. Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo posted a meme guessing how Musk must have felt having bought Twitter.
— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) February 22, 2023
One user asked the Tesla CEO to “open source the website”.
Right. Now open source it, then we’ll be truly impressed.
— Derek Smart (@dsmart) February 21, 2023
“Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!” the billionaire replied.
Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023
Some users asked Musk if he really thought purchasing Twitter was a good idea.
Do you think the purchase was worth it? Honest question.
— David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) February 21, 2023
Others felt his situation could be worse. “Could be worse, you could own a government,” quipped one user.
Could be worse, you could own a government
— Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) February 21, 2023
“I think it’s more of an “anti-profit,” commented another.
I think it’s more of an “anti-profit.”
— Christie Smythe (@ChristieSmythe) February 21, 2023
According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk and his team have been exploring ways to raise up to $3billion via fundraising to help repay a portion of the $13 billion debt on Twitter for his buyout of the company.
Since purchasing Twitter, Musk has faced a lot of challenges. His personal wealth has also declined as Musk’s controversial changes at Twitter and the haphazard takeover and associated job losses led to a decline in Tesla’s share value, on which Musk’s wealth was largely dependent.
The billionaire remains the second-richest person in the world, just behind luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) founder Bernard Arnault.
