Elon Musk asks Twitter users if they want edit option on microblogging platform; here's what happened

The billionaire started this poll after revealing that he is the microblogging site's single biggest shareholder and owns 9.2 percent of the company.

FP Trending April 05, 2022 14:27:32 IST
File photo of Elon Musk. AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is always grabbing eyeballs on social media. Be it his tweets about cryptocurrencies or his 'one-on-one' fight challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Musk has always managed to stay in the limelight.

Now, the entrepreneur is demanding an 'edit' feature on Twitter. Musk started a Twitter poll today, 4 April, asking users if they wanted a 'edit button' on the social media platform. The billionaire started this poll after revealing that he is the microblogging site's single biggest shareholder and owns 9.2 percent of the company.

Have a look:

Musk had also mentioned previously at the possibility of launching a new social media network some days ago. The poll has received numerous responses, the most notable of which came from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He urged users to vote carefully, stating that the results of this poll would be significant. So far, 73.7 percent have voted for the yes option.

Actually, the buzz began on Twitter on 1 April, when Twitter responded to a long-standing demand from users for a "edit" feature by saying that it was working on it. When asked if the platform was pranking users on April Fools' Day, the company said it could not confirm or deny the news, and added that it might edit its statement later.

For the unversed, some social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, give users a chance to correct typing and other minor errors after they have posted something. However, this function is not available on Twitter. While Twitter has apparently ignored constant requests for an edit feature, it does occasionally tease users about it. Last year, the platform's official handle offered some advice to those striving for perfection in their tweets. It said that "you don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself."

Twitter teased the idea during the pandemic as well. Take a look:

What do you think about the edit option on Twitter?

