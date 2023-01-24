Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in India
People in India's capital Delhi and neighbouring northern states said tremors lasted for more than 30 seconds
Kathmandu: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Nepal at 2.28 pm on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in neighbouring India, where people in Delhi said it lasted for more than 30 seconds.
Tremors were also felt across north Indian states – Pradesh, Uttarakhand.
The epicentre was in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.
As per the data by National Center for Seismology the tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
Earthquake videos
Residents of Delhi-NCR took to social media to share videos of ceiling fans and household objects shaking during the tremors.
#earthquake in noida pic.twitter.com/cMxAdWos47
— सचिव जी (@sachiv_phulera) January 24, 2023
Bhukamp . Earthquake #earthquake #india #delhi 2:28 pic.twitter.com/LP9BwzwYSI
— Anuj Goyal (@_AnujAggarwal) January 24, 2023
#earthquake#delhiNCR#Faridabad
Faridabad Haryana pic.twitter.com/ZnqicefC1C
— Sadhu yadav (@RkAhir03794110) January 24, 2023
#earthquake in Noida pic.twitter.com/zyzned61yf
— Prashant Kumar (@iam_pkbhardwaj) January 24, 2023
#earthquake #delhincr #Noida
Massive Earthquake in Delhi. Felt the tremors of 5.6 magnitude. pic.twitter.com/lmQ4FWENSm
— Abushahma Khan (@Abushahma02) January 24, 2023
There were no reports of damage caused by the earthquake at the time of filing this report.
Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain range - The Himalayas. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed lives of around 9,000 people and damaged nearly 1 million structures.
