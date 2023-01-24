World

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in India

People in India's capital Delhi and neighbouring northern states said tremors lasted for more than 30 seconds

Umang Sharma January 24, 2023 14:59:08 IST
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in India

Representational image. News18

Kathmandu: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Nepal at 2.28 pm on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in neighbouring India, where people in Delhi said it lasted for more than 30 seconds.

Tremors were also felt across north Indian states – Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

The epicentre was in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per the data by National Center for Seismology the tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitude in Nepal.

Earthquake videos

Residents of Delhi-NCR took to social media to share videos of ceiling fans and household objects shaking during the tremors.

There were no reports of damage caused by the earthquake at the time of filing this report.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain range - The Himalayas. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed lives of around 9,000 people and damaged nearly 1 million structures.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 15:28:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indonesia: 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tobelo
World

Indonesia: 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tobelo

No casualties have been reported so far.Earthquake has hit 162 km northwest of Tobelo,a town and a district on the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera

Afghanistan: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Fayzabad
World

Afghanistan: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Fayzabad

The quake struck at a depth of 120 kilometers, at a latitude of 36.44 and longitude of 70.89

Indonesia: 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Sumatra, says USGS
World

Indonesia: 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Sumatra, says USGS

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said there was no threat of a tsunami, while the country's disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage