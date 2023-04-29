With medical science advancing to a great extent in today’s times, sperm donation has become one of the most widely accepted and increasingly common practices among people who are unable to get pregnant naturally or have other medical conditions that restrict them from becoming a parent.

In such cases, while the role of sperm donors holds utmost significance, a man has been banned from making sperm donations after he was suspected of illegally fathering over 500 children worldwide through mediums.

The 41-year-old man named Jonathan was earlier banned by the Dutch court in 2017 after it emerged that he had fathered over 100 children. However, he continued doing so both abroad and online.

As reported by BBC, the man was told by a court to provide a list of all the clinics he had used, further ordering them to destroy all his sperm collections. He was also warned of being fined over €100,000 (Rs 81,84,000) if he tried to donate again.

It is pertinent to note that the Dutch clinical guidelines allow a donor to father not more than 25 children in 12 families.

Dutch court’s verdict on man fathering over 500 children