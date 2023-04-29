Dutch man banned from sperm donations after he 'illegally' fathered over 500 children
The man was dragged to the court by a foundation and a mother of the children who were fathered by the man's sperm.
With medical science advancing to a great extent in today’s times, sperm donation has become one of the most widely accepted and increasingly common practices among people who are unable to get pregnant naturally or have other medical conditions that restrict them from becoming a parent.
In such cases, while the role of sperm donors holds utmost significance, a man has been banned from making sperm donations after he was suspected of illegally fathering over 500 children worldwide through mediums.
The 41-year-old man named Jonathan was earlier banned by the Dutch court in 2017 after it emerged that he had fathered over 100 children. However, he continued doing so both abroad and online.
As reported by BBC, the man was told by a court to provide a list of all the clinics he had used, further ordering them to destroy all his sperm collections. He was also warned of being fined over €100,000 (Rs 81,84,000) if he tried to donate again.
It is pertinent to note that the Dutch clinical guidelines allow a donor to father not more than 25 children in 12 families.
Dutch court’s verdict on man fathering over 500 children
Stating that the man was said to have misled hundreds of women, the judges noted that Jonathan had helped produce between 550-600 children since he began donating sperm in 2007. While over 100 of the children fathered by the man were born in Dutch clinics and others privately, some of his donated samples were also dispatched to other countries.
The incident came to light after the man was taken to court by a foundation protecting donor children’s rights, and by the mother of one of the children allegedly fathered from the donor’s sperm.
“The point is that this kinship network with hundreds of half-brothers and half-sisters is much too large,” said Gert-Mark Smelt, a spokesperson for the court. Giving a verdict on the same, the court sternly prohibited the man from donating his sperm to new prospective parents.
