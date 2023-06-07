Dubai has been ranked safest and most attractive three times in a row in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) due to its comprehensive power. In view of the global competition among cities, GPCI provides a multidimensional ranking by assessing Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Liveability, Environment, and Accessibility. A recent experiment by Ayman Al Yaman, a content creator, validated people’s love for Dubai.

As showcased in the video, Yaman parks his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan outside a mall on the roadside near a busy highway. He places the keys beside the bonnet sculpture mascot known as the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Having left the car unattended while heading to the gym during daylight, he returned in the evening to find it untouched. He found the keys right where he left it even though there were people and delivery guys around. He remarked, “Mashallah Dubai. Best city on Earth.” He adds, “Habibi, come to Dubai!”.

The video caption reads, “Comment which car I should leave next.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayman Al Yaman (@ayman_yaman)

The video has received more than 5 lakh views on Instagram and prompted several comments since it was posted.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Dubai is awesome.” Another user wrote, “Inshallah after I finish my CDL class I’m moving there.”

Many users wrote, “Don’t try it in Nigeria,” warning about the repercussions of leaving a car unattended in the African country.

“In India u can find your car on OLX,” wrote a user jokingly. OLX is an online marketplace for trade and purchases.

According to Khaleej Times, Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database puts Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world. Sharjah and Dubai are ranked 5th and 7th, respectively, in terms of safety. The report is based on indicators such as crime levels, law enforcement, health care, traffic safety, and terrorism risk.

