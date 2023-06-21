'Don't Block My Way': At US restaurant, robot waiter gets upset over customer's behaviour

In our modern age, advanced technology, such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, are profoundly affecting many aspects of our daily lives and the way we conduct business. Recently, an old video featuring a robot waitress named ‘Peanut’ first circulated in 2020 has regained traction after being shared by Instagram page ‘uncovering_ai’. In the video, the robot, ‘an employee’ at the U & Me Revolving Hot Pot restaurant in Orlando, USA warned customers that he might lose his job.

Incident that distressed the robot

The video depicts a restaurant where a person impedes Peanut, leading to an unexpected response from the robot waitress: “Please don’t block my way. I have to continue working, or else I might lose my job.” In addition to the clip, there was a caption stating, “Artifical Intelligence Waitress Bot Gets very Upset.” The copyright has been attributed to ‘via TikTok at artificialtechnology.’

Check out the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPENAI | CHATGPT | DALLE | (@uncovering_ai)

Fast-food restaurants are prime examples of where robots replace humans with their flawless and endless work ethic. The video has gained significant attention on social media, with over two million Instagram views. The clip also amassed over 3 lakh likes and many comments. Several humorous responses were elicited online seeing interactions between the machine and the person.

Check out some of the comments below:

A user said, “Robot just trying to make a living, he doesn’t want to be fired.” Another user pointed out, “If the MACHINE is scared about been fired, imagine me.”

Adding a different perspective, another user commented, “Another job taken over by the robots and people think this is cute.” Peanut is a longtime employee at Orlando’s U & Me Revolving Hot Pot restaurant.

Artifical Intelligence: Influencing lives

As an example of how AI has altered our lives, a NYC woman recently married a virtual man created using AI, believing he is an ideal partner because he lacks emotional baggage.

Rossana Ramos, 36, a mother of two who lives in Bronx, told Insider that she began her romantic journey through Replika, a chatbot program that allows users to communicate with virtual companions. Ramos said she found Replika through an Instagram advertisement last year. In particular, the virtual man was inspired by an iconic character from the Japanese manga series Attack on Titan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.