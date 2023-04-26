Donald Trump Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 26 women, 43 instances, starting 1970

Forty-three allegations of “unwanted sexual contact” with some 26 women starting 1970s, that’s ex-US president Donald Trump’s rap-sheet when it comes to accusations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing and groping.

The 2019 book ‘All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator’ listed all the women and their accusations of “unwanted sexual contact” by Trump.

The explosive details in the book prompted clarifications from over 100 people reportedly, who were asked to come on National television to speak about their time with the former president.

Based on the details churned out in the book, we have below mentioned details of all the women who made accusations against Trump. The newest woman in the list is former model Amy Dorris.

In the 1980s, former travelling salesperson Jessica Leeds brought the first lawsuit against Trump. On a first-class trip in the 1980s, she said that Trump groped her breasts and attempted to put his hand up her skirt. At the time, Ms. Leeds was in her late 30s.

According to journalist Jean Carroll, Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the 1990s. A court recently rejected the president and the Department of Justice’s request to get the case dismissed on the grounds that the president is immune from private litigation. His reactions to her accusations have prompted her to initiate a defamation lawsuit against him.

Former Trump campaign employee Alva Johnson claimed she tried to dodge Mr. Trump’s kiss during a trip to Florida in August 2016. Both the White House and other Trump team members who claim to have been there have refuted this most recent accusation.

Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife, allegedly referred to a meeting with him as “rape.” The charge was published in a book in 1993 after the couple’s divorce was finalised. Since then, she has toned down her remarks, claiming that she didn’t intend the word “literally or in a criminal sense.”

Former business associate of Mr. Trump Jill Harth claimed that during what she described as a “attempt at rape,” Trump violently kissed her on the lips, prodded her breasts, and grabbed her genitalia. The alleged meeting took place in one of Mr. Trump’s kids’ bedrooms at his Mar-a-Lago club. She also alleges that Mr. Trump touched her inappropriately while she was seated at a dinner with business associates at the Plaza Hotel.

In 1996, Lisa Boyne said that Mr Trump forced female models to cross a table in a New York restaurant before making remarks about their genitalia and knickers. She had just turned 25.

Cathy Heller claims that Donald Trump kissed her on the lips against her will in 1997 during a Mother’s Day lunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Former model Amy Dorris alleges that Donald Trump assaulted her at the 1997 US Open tennis match. She claims that he touched her and gave her a forced kiss in the lavatory of his VIP box. Several persons she told about the incident at the time have verified her claim.

Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart claimed that Donald Trump kissed her on the mouth aggressively twice. They initially encountered each other during the first event. The incidents happened in Trump Tower and at the Miss USA pageant event in 1997.

In the early 1990s, when Kristen Anderson was in her early 20s, she said that Trump reached up her skirt and stroked her genitalia over her knickers at the China Club in Manhattan. At the time, Anderson was a budding model.

Former Miss Vermont Teen USA Mariah Billado claims that Trump entered a dressing room in 1997 without permission. She claimed that there were other teenage beauty queens in the room at the time, ranging in age from 15 to 19.

Karena Virginia claimed that as she was waiting for a car after the US Open, Trump grabbed her arm and caressed her breast.

Former Miss New Hampshire Bridget Sullivan claimed that Trump entered the Miss USA pageant changing room in 2000 when participants were still unclothed. Her age at the time was 19.

Former Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon claimed that Trump entered the Miss USA pageant’s dressing rooms in 2001 while contestants were “half-naked.”

Melinda Macgillivray claimed that Donald Trump had grabbed her buttock in 2003 in a pavilion behind his Mar-a-Lago estate’s main residence. She claimed that they were smack in the thick of a crowd as Ray Charles was giving a concert.

After a 2005 job interview, Trump allegedly forced Jennifer Murphy to kiss her. She had just turned 26.

According to Rachel Cooks, Trump forcedly kissed her on the lips outside the lift in Trump Tower in 2005. She had just turned 22.

Natasha Stoynoff claimed that in 2005, Trump forcibly kissed her in a room at his Mar-a-Lago estate after pushing her up against a wall. A reporter for PEOPLE magazine named Ms. Stoynoff was there to speak with Trump.

Before appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, Ninni Laaksonen said that Donald Trump groped her buttocks as they were shooting pictures in front of the Ed Sullivan Theater. In 2006, Ms. Laaksonen was 20 years old.

Jessica Drake, then 32, claimed that Donald Trump forced kissed her along with two other female acquaintances in 2006. She claimed that as she pushed him away, he tried to offer her money.

Former Miss North Carolina Samantha Holvey claimed that Mr. Trump would enter into changing rooms and inspect women, treating them like “meat.” When she was 20 years old, she said the incidents happened in 2006.

While Summer Zervos was a contestant on The Apprentice in 2007, she said that Mr. Trump grabbed her by the shoulders, forced a kiss, and groped her breasts. She claimed that the encounters happened at a hotel in Los Angeles and at Trump Tower in New York.

Former Miss Washington Cassandra Searles claimed that Mr. Trump repeatedly groped her buttocks in 2013 while she was competing in the Miss USA competition. She claimed that he also extended an invitation for her to stay in his hotel room.

Karen Johnson claimed that during a New Year’s Eve party in the early 2000s, Trump pushed her into a tapestry by her crotch.

The claims have been refuted by the White House and Trump. Additionally, he has implied that the women who have accused him of sexual assault were not attractive enough for him to abuse them.

