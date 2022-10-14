World

Dog tries 'spooky' Halloween costume in cute post, picture goes viral

The dog dressed up in a white bedsheet with cutouts of eyes and nose can be seen sitting calmly in a pumpkin patch while posing for pictures

October 14, 2022
Dog tries 'spooky' Halloween costume in cute post, picture goes viral

Halloween is already around the corner and has sent a wave of excitement among people who wait for the day the entire year. While people make several preparations for the day, Halloween parties are also organised where everyone including men, women, and children gets dressed up in various spooky costumes to suit the occasion. Apart from that, people also love dressing up their pet animals in Halloween costumes, thus making them stand out in the crowd. Animals in spooky and unique costumes not only look cute but also grab the attention of many.

A similar video has recently been uploaded on social media where a puppy dressed in a ghoul costume can be seen sitting in a pumpkin field, thus spelling cuteness all over the internet. Originally shared by traveldogtofu on Instagram, the video was also shared widely on Twitter.

The Instagram user while sharing the video captioned it with “Happy spooky season. Don’t be too scared by Tof the ghost.”


Speaking about the dog’s cute look, we can see him calmly sitting on a pumpkin while dressed in a ‘not-so-scary’ ghostly costume, made out of a white bedsheet with holes cut out for the dog’s nose and eyes. Too cute the handle, the post has gone viral and certainly drawn the internet’s attention.

While a user commented, “You are the cutest ghost!”, another wrote, “I would be so happy to have Tofu Ghost haunting me.” A user also said, “Might be the world’s most adorable ghost.”

Check some reactions:


Cute animal Halloween looks

Notably, this is not the only animal photo grabbing the attention of all. Similar pictures have been surfacing on the Internet. Another video shared on Twitter has also created quite a buzz. A user named Morissa Schwartz recently shared a video of a dog wearing a Chucky costume, which makes him look adorably cute.


On the other hand, another video showing a pooch dressed up as “Bat Dog” has gone viral where a golden retriever dog can be seen happily posing for the picture.

October 14, 2022

