'It is a despicable act of barbarity that occurred when an election, which is the basis of democracy, is being held and is totally unacceptable,' he added

New Delhi: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Friday condemned the attack on his predecessor Shinzo Abe as 'barbaric and malicious'.

He added that doctors are working "very hard to save Mr. Abe's life."

The Japanese PM said the attack cannot be "tolerated."

"(It) is a despicable act of barbarity that occurred when an election, which is the basis of democracy, is being held and is totally unacceptable," Kishida said.

Kishida added that "no decision" had been made on the election, though several parties announced their senior members would halt campaigning in the wake of the attack.

Abe shot at during campaigning

Abe was shot in western Japan's Nara city. He was airlifted to a hospital and is believed to be in a critical state. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene. The attack was a shock in one of the world’s safest countries with some of the strictest gun control laws.

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan. He led Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 before stepping down in 2020 due to poor health.

With inputs from agencies

