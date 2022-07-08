Deeply distressed by attack on my dear friend: PM Modi on assassination bid against Shinzo Abe
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "he's deeply distressed" by the assassination bid against former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."
Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
Abe was shot at during campaigning in Japan's Nara city earlier in the day.
In 2021, India conferred Abe with its second-highest civilian honour the Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service in public affairs.
