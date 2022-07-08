In 2021, India conferred Abe with its second-highest civilian honour the Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service in public affairs

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "he's deeply distressed" by the assassination bid against former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

Abe was shot at during campaigning in Japan's Nara city earlier in the day.



In 2021, India conferred Abe with its second-highest civilian honour the Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service in public affairs.



