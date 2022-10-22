Marking the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance, the festival of light is finally here. Celebrated by Hindus across the globe, Diwali signifies the return of Lord Ram after 14 years in exile. While people are busy shopping, decorating their houses, and planning gifts for their loved ones, we are extremely elated with the festivities around us. Feasting on traditional sweets, exchanging meaningful gifts, and decking up in glamourous avatars, the auspicious time of gratitude and gaiety is finally here. However, if so far you believed that the grand celebrations of Diwali were only limited to India, then we must tell you that you were mistaken. Believe it or not, but Diwali is one such festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in several other countries. Therefore, without further ado let’s take a look at how other countries mark this auspicious occasion:

Nepal

Also called Tihar, Deepavali in this neighbouring country of India is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. For those who don’t know, after Dashain, the festival of lights is the second biggest festival in Nepal. The locals here not only celebrate it by exchanging gifts and decorating their houses, but also by offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Sri Lanka

One of the most loved festivals in the country, Diwali is considered a public holiday in Sri Lanka. Locals light lamps with the hope of warding off evil spirits, as they believe that lamps symbolise a ray of hope for a brighter future.

Singapore

Just like India, Singapore is completely illuminated during the auspicious occasion of Diwali. From vivid rangolis to extensive decorations, the entire feel of the celebration is truly a sight to behold. The destination simply glows in the candles and beautiful lights.

Canada

Despite Diwali not being a nationwide public holiday in Canada, the large percentage of Indian diaspora present in the North American country make the festival a big deal. For those who don’t know, Brampton in Canada is known as Mini Punjab. Due to the large Sikh population in the country, Punjabi has been made the third official language in the Canadian Parliament.

Mauritius

Surprisingly, the Hindu community comprises almost 50 per cent of Mauritius’ population. And therefore, Diwali is all about extreme excitement and fervour. The island nation also declares a public holiday in view of the much-loved festival.

We wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali!

