Instead of dancing on a typical nursery rhyme, the dancers went Bollywood.

The animated character Peppa Pig holds a special place in the hearts of children across the globe. Imagine the level of joy the kids must feel when they see their favourite cartoon dance on the popular Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma'. A video was shared on Twitter, in which a bunch of dancers dressed as Peppa Pigs can be seen giving their performance to the song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho in what appears to be a kids’ party. Instead of dancing on a typical nursery rhyme, the dancers decided to go Bollywood. The video was posted by an account named 'kav'.

"Truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. All algorithms finally converge to a Peppa Pig Bollywood dance troupe," the user captioned the video. The clip currently has more than 125,000 views, 3,115 likes, and 529 retweets.

Here is the video:

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022



The mindblowing moves of the dancers were highly appreciated by the delighted viewers in the comments section. “They all killed it! Well rehearsed,” one user commented.

They all killed it! Well rehearsed — Amoolya (@nefertitillated) August 22, 2022



One person wrote, “They are smooth!”.

They are smooth!! — Ayush (@MrBioengineered) August 22, 2022



“Can’t stop watching this.”, an individual said.

Can’t stop watching this — Markymisfit (@markymisfit) August 21, 2022



This is not the first time that the song Kala Chashma has reached abroad. In June, 2022, a video was making rounds on social media, in which a dance crew from Norway was grooving to this song at a wedding.

The user which posted this video, had captioned his post, “Wedding vibe! Congratulations my brother.”.

Have a look at this delightful video here:



In the video, guests at the wedding could be seen cheering the all-men dance group as they showed their amazing moves. “They need to go to a Bollywood film.”, one user had commented. Another had written, “I want this at my wedding.”.

Indians also highly appreciated their performance in the comment section. “Oh, nice brother, love from India.”, an account had said.

There were some people who didn’t know the name of the song, but they liked it so much that they commented asking about the name of the track. “Can anyone say the name of this song please?” a user had written.

It seems that the song Kala Chashma is getting back on trend again, and this time on an international level.

