World

Customer orders iPhone 13 on Flipkart sale, receives iPhone 14 instead; internet goes tizzy

Flipkart recently delivered a package of iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13 during its Big Billion Days sale.

FP Trending October 08, 2022 16:59:23 IST
Customer orders iPhone 13 on Flipkart sale, receives iPhone 14 instead; internet goes tizzy

Photo for representation

Here we are today again with another blunder by e-commerce giant Flipkart during its ongoing festival season sale. Earlier in the past, Flipkart has been trolled multiple times for doing several delivery blunders, especially during its festive sales. From delivering the wrong products to sending empty packages with stones and soaps, Flipkart has done it all! Now in a recent one that has taken place during the company’s Big Billion Days Sale, a person after ordering iPhone 13 accidentally received iPhone 14 instead. This can sound like a dream come true for someone after receiving an iPhone 14 that too at the price of an iPhone 13, however, it led to another wave of trolling for the company.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, a user named Ashwin Hegde shared a screenshot of the order placed by the buyer and further also a picture of the product received from the seller. While the order clearly shows placing a request for iPhone 13, which costs around Rs 49,019, another picture of the product shows the box of iPhone 14. It is pertinent to note that the price of the newly-launched iPhone 14 starts from Rs 79,000.

Check the tweet:


While the post immediately went viral in no time, users widely shared the tweet further lashing out at the e-commerce giant for repetitive blunders over time. Some also went on to joke about the mistake and called the buyer lucky for winning a ‘jackpot.’ While a user wrote, “Even Flipkart couldn’t differentiate between the 2 models”, another commented, “Anyways both are same, the difference is the sticker only.”

Check some reactions:


Similar delivery blunders

Notably, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. While the buyer this time got lucky, there have been instances when customers received bricks and soaps after ordering expensive devices. A few days back, a man after ordering a laptop ended up receiving a box full of detergent bars.

Similarly, a man in the past had ordered a mobile phone online, but instead received bricks inside the package.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 08, 2022 16:59:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

Balenciaga launches Lay's-like luxury potato chips bags, internet in splits
World

Balenciaga launches Lay's-like luxury potato chips bags, internet in splits

In its Summer 23 collection, Balenciaga has collaborated with Lay's and created a bag that looks exactly like a packet of chips

Watch: Elderly woman grooves to tune of popular song on bus in Tamil Nadu; wins the internet
India

Watch: Elderly woman grooves to tune of popular song on bus in Tamil Nadu; wins the internet

A video of BBC Tamil was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her official Twitter handle, where the woman, while defying age stereotypes, can be seen dancing to the famous Tamil song Naan maanthoppil Nindrirunthen from the 1965 film, Enga Veettu Pillai

Indore Law College's unique take to attract students goes viral; compares 'Harvey Specter, Jagdishwar Mishra'
India

Indore Law College's unique take to attract students goes viral; compares 'Harvey Specter, Jagdishwar Mishra'

Drawing a comparison between two fictional characters, the law college has published a creative ad.