Here we are today again with another blunder by e-commerce giant Flipkart during its ongoing festival season sale. Earlier in the past, Flipkart has been trolled multiple times for doing several delivery blunders, especially during its festive sales. From delivering the wrong products to sending empty packages with stones and soaps, Flipkart has done it all! Now in a recent one that has taken place during the company’s Big Billion Days Sale, a person after ordering iPhone 13 accidentally received iPhone 14 instead. This can sound like a dream come true for someone after receiving an iPhone 14 that too at the price of an iPhone 13, however, it led to another wave of trolling for the company.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, a user named Ashwin Hegde shared a screenshot of the order placed by the buyer and further also a picture of the product received from the seller. While the order clearly shows placing a request for iPhone 13, which costs around Rs 49,019, another picture of the product shows the box of iPhone 14. It is pertinent to note that the price of the newly-launched iPhone 14 starts from Rs 79,000.

Check the tweet:

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022



While the post immediately went viral in no time, users widely shared the tweet further lashing out at the e-commerce giant for repetitive blunders over time. Some also went on to joke about the mistake and called the buyer lucky for winning a ‘jackpot.’ While a user wrote, “Even Flipkart couldn’t differentiate between the 2 models”, another commented, “Anyways both are same, the difference is the sticker only.”

Check some reactions:

isko kehte hai luck… — Alwin John (@Alwin_Jo24) October 5, 2022

😂Apple Proving themselves that both are same! — sarathsneontech (@sarathsneontech) October 5, 2022

Even flipkart couldn't differentiate between the 2 models 🤣 — Vrajesh (@parekhvrajesh) October 5, 2022

Lucky person — Muhammad Abdullah (@Muhammad09087) October 5, 2022

And someone out there is getting 13 instead of 14. 😂 — Papercone (@RealPapercone) October 5, 2022

Actually there is no change in iphone 14 and iPhone 13. Even the chipset is same. So there is no need to get overjoy. https://t.co/up603C7KEO — Kasyap CVM (@KasyapCvm) October 5, 2022



Similar delivery blunders

Notably, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. While the buyer this time got lucky, there have been instances when customers received bricks and soaps after ordering expensive devices. A few days back, a man after ordering a laptop ended up receiving a box full of detergent bars.

Similarly, a man in the past had ordered a mobile phone online, but instead received bricks inside the package.

