Christmas 2021: Wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones on this merry occasion

To make this year's Christmas merrier and help you connect with your loved ones during the pandemic, we bring to you some heartfelt wishes you can share

The winter season is here and so is Christmas! With the festive spirit spreading cheer and joy all around, it is time to connect with family and friends and make the most of the merry occasion. Celebrated on 25 December, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

From midnight mass to grand dinner feasts and Christmas themed parties, the festival is celebrated with much fanfare every year. Christians offer prayers at churches while kids wait for Santa Claus to bring their favorite presents as a reward for being good the entire year. Homes and Christmas trees are also decorated with twinkling lights and ornaments. The smell of baked goods and hot wine fills the air while people prepare a delectable feast to enjoy on this day.

To make this year's Christmas merrier and help you connect with your near and dear ones during the global COVID-19 pandemic, we bring to you some heartfelt wishes you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the occasion.

Here are some wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones this festive season:

- Christmas is the festival of joy. May Jesus Christ bless you with good health and happiness. Merry Christmas!

- May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!

- Wish you get to have a lot of Christmas cake this year. Merry Christmas!

-May this Christmas infuse your new hope, positivity, joy and bliss into your life. Merry Christmas to you and your dear ones.

- Christmas is about get-togethers with friends, family and loved ones. Create beautiful memories as you ring in Christmas this year.

-From our bubble to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season!

-The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.