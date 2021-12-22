Christmas 2021: Find out how the festival is observed across the country

Given India's diversity of religions and culture, Christmas is not just restricted to Christians alone and is celebrated across the country taking on its own cultural flavour from state to state

As Christmas is just round the corner and it is time for families to come together and celebrate it with cheer and joy. Christmas is celebrated on 25 December across the world, as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.

Christmas celebrations include attending midnight mass, where all many family members, relatives and friends gather to attend the holy mass in church, eating cakes and exchanging gifts.

Given India's diversity of religions and culture, Christmas celebrations are not just restricted to Christians alone. According to Outlook Traveller, here is how various places in the country celebrate this festival:

Goa: There is no better place to see Christmas celebrations than Goa. Catholics in the state go to midnight masses known as Missa de Galo, as they go on into the early hours of morning. The state immerses itself perfectly into the festive spirit, with parties, gatherings and enjoying amazing delicacies.

Kolkata: The capital city of West Bengal embraces Christmas with full delight, as Park Street comes to life, with lights and stars adding to the Christmas vibe. Not only the streets are lit but also pubs and bars remain open all night long. Most importantly, the St Paul’s Cathedral organises a midnight mass and the sweet sound of carols can be heard from a distance. Furthermore, the Anglo-Indian communities celebrate this festival in their traditional style.

Kerala: On Christmas day, children carry candles and visit the houses in their neighbourhood as they sing carols. Churches are usually lit up and decorated with colourful lights. Families prepare traditional dishes for Christmas like Neyyappam and Kappa biryani, apart from homemade wine and cake.

Shillong: For an entire month, people celebrate Christmas with a lot of pomp and gaiety in Shillong. During this season, families feast on homemade traditional Christmas dishes. The Cathedral Church, which is the oldest one in North East India, attracts visitors during this time and people from all walks of life come to see the decorated place and sample the local delicacies. Not just that, several bands and artists play gospel music during this time.

Mumbai: This city usually shines bright but during Christmas it shines brighter. Not just churches and houses, even Mumbai’s streets are lit up with bright lights and decorations. Moreover, market areas and shopping malls are decked up offering attractive discounts. People in large numbers come to buy Christmas trees and decorations.

Puducherry: During Christmas this city organises events, attracting more visitors. The clean, breathtaking beaches, with quintessential French cuisine make it best for those who want to celebrate Christmas somewhere far.

This year, celebrations will remain muted in many places due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.