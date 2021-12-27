Christmas 2021: Here are some belated X-Mas greetings to share with loved ones

In many countries, festivities and celebrations start from Christmas eve (24 December) and continue till New Year

Christmas across the world was celebrated with zeal and festive fervour this year. People marked the day by attending midnight masses, decorating X-Mas tree, and exchanging gifts with friends and families. Many people also planned a short vacation. But, in all this rush, we often forget to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ to some of our loved ones. However, it's never too late as festivities in many countries start from Christmas eve (24 December) and continue till New Year.

Here's are some belated Christmas greetings which you can send to your loved one:

I hope your Christmas was filled with peace, joy, and love

Let’s keep the good times rolling: merry belated Christmas

I hope Santa and his elves weren’t as late as I am

Have you heard? There are major shipping delays at the North Pole. On behalf of Santa’s workshop, I’m sorry this gift was sent this to you so late

I didn’t want the magic of Christmas to end, so here’s a bit more. Merry belated Christmas!

I hope Santa brought you everything on your wish list

You are a gift to me today and everyday—not just on Christmas

I hope you had a not-so-silent night filled with laughter and joy

You can also add some element of humour to lighten the mood

It’s the most wine-derful time of the year

Have a cool yule and swell noel

I hope you love the present you told me to buy for you

But first, let me take an elfie

Christmas since last year has been different from those celebrated in the pre-COVID era. Due to Omicron — the new variant of COVID — celebrations this year remained muted across the globe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.