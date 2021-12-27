Christmas 2021: Here are some belated X-Mas greetings to share with loved ones
In many countries, festivities and celebrations start from Christmas eve (24 December) and continue till New Year
Christmas across the world was celebrated with zeal and festive fervour this year. People marked the day by attending midnight masses, decorating X-Mas tree, and exchanging gifts with friends and families. Many people also planned a short vacation. But, in all this rush, we often forget to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ to some of our loved ones. However, it's never too late as festivities in many countries start from Christmas eve (24 December) and continue till New Year.
Here's are some belated Christmas greetings which you can send to your loved one:
- I hope your Christmas was filled with peace, joy, and love
- Let’s keep the good times rolling: merry belated Christmas
- I hope Santa and his elves weren’t as late as I am
- Have you heard? There are major shipping delays at the North Pole. On behalf of Santa’s workshop, I’m sorry this gift was sent this to you so late
- I didn’t want the magic of Christmas to end, so here’s a bit more. Merry belated Christmas!
- I hope Santa brought you everything on your wish list
- You are a gift to me today and everyday—not just on Christmas
- I hope you had a not-so-silent night filled with laughter and joy
You can also add some element of humour to lighten the mood
- It’s the most wine-derful time of the year
- Have a cool yule and swell noel
- I hope you love the present you told me to buy for you
- But first, let me take an elfie
Christmas since last year has been different from those celebrated in the pre-COVID era. Due to Omicron — the new variant of COVID — celebrations this year remained muted across the globe.
