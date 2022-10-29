When it comes to advertising, brands go to a huge extent in order to grab the attention of consumers. Starting with unique and clever strategies and using interesting techniques to portray the reality of society, advertisements can click anytime with the audience. One such strategy has recently come to light where a chocolate bar has grabbed the attention of people for its unique take on health consciousness. Chocolate lovers need no reason to have one and later often regret it as it takes a toll on their weight and health.

However, now a bar of chocolate has surfaced on the internet which gives the choice to have one on the basis of people’s ‘size’ preference. Yes, you’ve heard it right. This chocolate bar is not like any other bar with equal cubes. The bar has different-shaped cubes with various sizes written over it i.e., XS, S, L, and XL.

With that said, there is also a message written on the wrapper which reads, “The whole truth is that not all cravings are the same, so why should all the pieces of a chocolate bar be the same” which is followed by “So why should all the pieces of a chocolate bar be the same?”

Check the picture:

this is such a brilliant idea im in love pic.twitter.com/gLsjLKJ0P7 — goated takes™ (@awtitty) October 25, 2022

While the main idea behind the sizes of the pieces seems to cater to different kinds of cravings, the user also loved the same. “This is such a brilliant idea. I’m in love”, the caption of the post read.

The post went viral as soon as it went online. People took to the comment section and shared divided reactions over it. While many appreciated the innovative idea, some were disappointed over promoting ‘body shaming’ over preferences for chocolate pieces.

A user wrote, “even the packaging is cute”, while another in contradiction commented, “what a great way to shame people for the size of their chocolate piece the way we do for the size of their clothing.”

Another user said, “But how I am gonna break it..it is going to deshape anyway and with uniform pieces, I can always have 1,2 or 10 as per my craving. In total it may be good for marketing but use case..god knows.”

Check some reactions:

My anxiety will go up trying to break only 1 piece without disturbing the others — ughmannnn (@aman_cave) October 26, 2022

This is genius. Need to meet the creator🔥 — Yashesh Vijay Rajyaguru (@yasheshr8_) October 26, 2022

See, despite the size of my cravings, I’ll eat the entire bar pic.twitter.com/HrWXsYJ1Tw — Omahasiya Vahiyaya (@SaltyBeeee) October 26, 2022

Just build the entire bar with smaller pieaces and i can have multiple pieces when i crave more. So fugazi and unneeded innovation. — dvm (@frusciante_jon) October 26, 2022

Finally, this would surely lead to the 3rd world war 🤺 — Harneet (@AhujaHarneet) October 26, 2022

Thanks, I absolutely hate it. https://t.co/TufgSbqDPJ — Magali Vaz 🇮🇳 (@magali_c) October 26, 2022

This is like the ‘dove body wash different sized bottles’ thing but with chocolates. Totally nonsensical wokefishing without any real purpose. https://t.co/q3sLPhhjue — Ashess (@Ashess71116411) October 26, 2022

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3,000 likes and is trending among chocolate lovers.

