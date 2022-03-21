An airplane carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday

The state broadcaster said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. Media said the crash sparked a mountainside fire.

While there has been no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured, let’s take a look back at other serious airplane crashes or aviation accidents in recent years.

AB Aviation Flight 1103



On 26 February this year, a plane from Moroni to Mohéli, Comoros, crashed into the Indian Ocean archipelago carrying 14 occupants. Everyone aboard was killed.

The Comorian government said the 12 passengers were Comorian and that the two pilots were Tanzanian.

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182

On 9 January, 2021, a Boeing 737-500 operating a domestic flight to Pontianak, Indonesia, crashed into the Java Sea off the Thousand Islands, shortly after takeoff from Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport. All 62 passengers and crew were killed in the crash.

Air India Express Flight 1344

On 7 August, 2020, the Air India Express Flight 1344, a Boeing 737-800, operating an international repatriation flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, crashed on landing at Kozhikode International Airport.

The airplane skidded off the runway and plunged into a gorge, killing 21 occupants, including both pilots.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flight crew had aborted two landing attempts because of heavy rain and tailwind. On its third attempt, the aircraft skidded off the end of the tabletop runway.

Four cabin crew members and 165 passengers survived.

Pakistan International Airlines Flight 8303

On 22 May, 2020, Pakistan International Airlines Flight 8303, an Airbus A320, crashed in a residential area only a few kilometres from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. 97 of the occupants died in the crash, while two passengers survived.

Eight people on the ground were also injured in the accident, one of whom later died due to her injuries.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752

A Boeing 737-800 bound for Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed shortly after taking off on 8 January, 2020, from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran.

The airplane was “accidently” shot down by Iranian military forces with two surface-to-air missiles. All 176 crew and passengers on board were killed.

After initial denial, the Iranian government admitted that the military had indeed shot down the plane mistaking it for a cruise missile.

Aeroflot Flight 1492

On 5 May, 2019, a scheduled domestic passenger flight, Aeroflot Flight 1492, from Moscow–Sheremetyevo to Murmansk, Russia, was struck by lightning five minutes after take off.

The aircraft suffered an electrical failure and returned to Sheremetyevo for an emergency landing. It bounced on landing and touched down hard, causing the landing gear to collapse, fuel to spill out of the wings, and a fire to erupt.

The fire engulfed the rear of the aircraft, killing 41 of the 78 occupants.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

The international passenger flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya crashed on 10 March, 2019.

The aircraft hit the ground at nearly 1,100 km/h six minutes after take off, killing all 157 occupants on board.

Lion Air Flight 610

On 29 October, 2018, the Lion Air Flight 610 from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta to Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff.

All 189 passengers and crew died in the accident.

Cubana de Aviación Flight 972

On 18 May, 2018, a scheduled domestic flight operated from José Martí International Airport, Havana, to Frank País Airport in Holguín, Cuba crashed shortly after takeoff.

112 of the 113 on board died in the crash. There were initially four survivors, but three of them later died at a local hospital.

Saratov Airlines Flight 703

A domestic passenger flight from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Orsk Airport in Russia crashed on 11 February, 2018.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 71 people on board, including 65 passengers and six crew members.

Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704

The Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704, a domestic passenger flight from Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport to Yasuj in southwest Iran, crashed on 18 February 2018, during its approach to Yasuj.

The airplane crashed into Mount Dena near Semirom county, Isfahan Province. All 60 passengers and six crew members on board were killed.

Pakistan International Airlines Flight 661

On 7 December 2016, a domestic passenger flight from Chitral to Islamabad, Pakistan, crashed near Havelian. All 47 people on board died, including singer-turned-preacher and entrepreneur Junaid Jamshed, and the Deputy Commissioner of the District of Chitral.



