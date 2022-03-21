Chinese plane with 133 aboard crashes near Wuzhou city; no report on casualty yet

According to social media posts, a China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou went missing earlier in the day

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Data from flight trackers indicate that the flight descended at over -30,000 feet per minute before disappearing in a mountainous terrain, according to International Flight Network report.

Rescue teams are en route to the accident scene, CCTV reported.

With input from agencies

