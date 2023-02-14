World

China: Tiger forcibly drags woman into forest; footage leaves internet terrified

The woman got out of a four-wheeler and walked over to her husband who was in the driver’s seat, While there were several signs at the park that warned, “Cherish your life. Never get out of your car”, the woman did not pay heed to them

February 14, 2023
People travelling through a route inside a forest or a national park have to be extremely cautious. As wild animals are permitted to wander freely across those regions, safety measures should strictly be followed. Otherwise, the visitors can face deadly attacks by dangerous predators, which can even pose a threat to their lives.

Now, an old video from China, going viral across the internet, shows the ultimate consequence if someone ignores basic precautions inside an open animal park. The viral clip initially came to light in 2016 when a woman was attacked by a tiger while on a safari-style tour at the Badaling Wildlife World animal park near Beijing, China,.

The clip initially shows a road inside the animal park which allows visitors to drive their cars through a tiger enclosure. As seen in the footage, a woman got out of a four-wheeler and walked over to her husband, who was in the driver’s seat. While there were several signs at the park that warned, “Cherish your life. Never get out of your car”, the woman did not pay heed to them.

The man opened the door to make way for his wife. However, just then, a tiger suddenly came out of the wild and attacked the woman from behind. The big cat went on to forcefully drag the woman into the forest. Soon after realising the danger, the woman’s husband and mother rushed behind the tiger before a jeep appeared at the spot.

The rest of the incident was not caught on the surveillance camera. The state-run Xinhua news agency later reported that the mother was killed by another tiger while attempting to save her daughter, who was seriously injured. However, the man did not sustain any injuries during the tragic incident.

The internet population was left stunned by the fatal attack and the comment section of the Twitter video reflects their reactions. A person termed the woman’s act “a big mistake” and said, “Never get out of the car.”

Another user wrote, “Omg this is horrible. Poor woman. It makes me feel truly angry and bad.”

An individual noted, “You’re not supposed to alight from your vehicle in a Tiger Park, never.”

Here are some other reactions:

Since being dropped on Twitter, the CCTV footage has earned over 3 lakh views so far. It has also accumulated more than 5,000 likes and numerous retweets on the platform.

