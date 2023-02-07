China says willing to restart trade with Australia after first talks since 2019

China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years.

The virtual meeting “represents another important step in the stabilisation of Australia’s relations with China,” Reuters quoted Farrell as saying after the first talks between the trade ministers of the two countries since 2019.

Wang said China is willing to restart the mechanism facilitating dialogue with Australia on economic and trade issues and to expand cooperation in emerging areas including climate change and the new energy sectors.

Last month, Chinese officials relaxed import bans on Australian coal as both countries worked to improve diplomatic relations after more than two years of Chinese trade restrictions on a range of Australian exports including barley, lobster and wine, a Reuters report said.