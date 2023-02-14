China is trying to encircle India, cautions UK MP

New Delhi: The United Kingdom on Tuesday “cautioned” India that “China is trying to encircle” it. British MP Bob Blackman also expressed concerns about Chinese influence across the world.

“We are concerned about Chinese influence not just in the UK but across the world,” Bob told News18 on Tuesday.

“I take a view that China is trying to encircle India. It already has a very strong representation with Sri Lanka with the deep sea port and the international airport. It got strong representation in Pakistan and now in East Africa and increasingly in South America as well,” he said.

UK banning Chinese products

Bob warned the world to be “wary” about Chinese influence. “The Chinese ability to suppresses minorities is an absolute disgrace,” the UK MP said.

"We are removing Chinese products from our telecommunication systems, removing Chinese influence from power stations, and we are trying to remove reliance on Chinese technology," Bob said, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of threat posed by China to global security after Chinese 'spy' were spotted in the US airspace.

"Chinese technology could be a spy on the UK in a serious manner," Bob said.

UK using more Indian products

Bob said that Britain is using more Indian goods than Chinese products.

He went on to say that the free trade agreement (FTA) between both the countries "will provide India opportunity to supply a variety of different goods and services and also give UK the opportunity to enhance trade with India."

"The British government regard India as a long standing ally and friend and we should be treating India in such a way."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his government will do "whatever it takes" to keep the UK safe from spy balloons.

On Monday he said a "quick reaction alert force" of RAF Typhoon jets was on stand-by 24/7 to police UK airspace.

