BBC documentary on PM Modi 'badly researched', doesn't represent UK govt's view: British MP

New Delhi: BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is a hatchet job. It was poor journalism, badly researched and casts smears against PM Modi which are completely unjustified,” says UK MP Bob Blackman.

The lawmaker further said the broadcaster (BBC) “does not represent views of the British government.”

Speaking to News18, Blackman said the two episode docu-series also “sought to demonstrate that the Indian judicial system could not be trusted and I am afraid that the judicial system in India is based on the British system, completely separate from politics and completely independent.”

BBC documentary gave ‘very poor picture of India’

Bob said that the BBC documentary tried to represent India as being a “non-secular country”, “but as we know, India embraces all religions and people from all backgrounds. Therefore, the documentary gave a very poor picture of India which is completely unjustified in my spirits.”

BBC documentary – India: The Modi Question – reportedly chronicles events that transpired during the 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. It triggered a major controversy in India and abroad.

'Be careful what is broadcast on BBC'

"The BBC does not represent the views of the British government," Bob said.

He further said asked people to "be very careful what is broadcast on BBC. In this particular case, it was very poorly researched."

"We should be clear, this programme (documentary) was produced by an outside company. Had an editor from BBC engaged in the programme and the BBC chose to show it. We have condemned it and I think many people from the diaspora in the UK has condemned as well," the British MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government described the BBC documentary a "propaganda piece" and ordered social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to delete tweets as well as videos sharing it.

Ahead of Blackman’s reaction, Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah in an interview to ANI said, "Truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after PM Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular."

Earlier, Russia too came down heavily upon the UK-based broadcasting company as it described the docu-series as “evidence of BBC waging an information war” against “global centers of power”.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia, but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy," Russian Foreign Minister’s spokesperson had said criticising the series.

