Washington: The first hearing of the US Select Committee on the CCP has been castigated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning who said the hearing was a “quoted disinformation”.

At the committee’s first meeting on Tuesday, Bipartisan lawmakers discussed the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

This morning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeperson, Mao Ning, claimed our hearing last night “quoted disinformation”. Here’s a video from the hearing where all the quotes are from Xi Jinping and the CCP themselves. Thanks for tuning in, @mfa_china!https://t.co/pGKEq3ajPc — The Select Committee on the CCP (@committeeonccp) March 1, 2023

Chairman of the committee, Republican Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin said at the hearing, “This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century – and the most fundamental freedoms are at stake.”

The Twitter handle of the Select Committee on the CCP shared a video which proved that all the quotes used at the hearing were said by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the communist party themselves.

The first hearing saw the attendance of several high-profile politicians, including former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor HR McMaster as well as Matthew Pottinger, China expert and former deputy national security adviser.

What all did lawmakers discuss at the hearing?

At the hearing, Chairman Gallagher stressed on the importance to make a clear distinction between the CCP and the citizens of the country.

He further said that the CCP is pitting Americans against each other.

“America against America also describes the strategy that Wang and General Secretary Xi have pursued… pitting Americans against Americans,” he said.

“America against America also describes the strategy that Wang and General Secretary Xi have pursued… pitting Americans against Americans” – Chairman Gallagher pic.twitter.com/fgo4bwWmj9 — The Select Committee on the CCP (@committeeonccp) March 1, 2023

“We must constantly distinguish between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people themselves, who have always been the party’s primary victims,” he said.

Talking about national food security Republican Party Rep Dan Newhouse said, “Just last week the US State Department of Agriculture forecasted that in 2023 the US would run a record of almost $14 billion trade deficit in food and agricultural products. China has been one of our significant markets for US agricultural products. However, China has and will continue to treat our American farmers and ranchers unfairly.”

I’ve always said that food security is national security, which couldn’t be more true today than at any point in our history. The CCP is and always will continue to treat our American farmers and ranchers unfairly. pic.twitter.com/fnVotYZ1gZ — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) March 1, 2023

Ashley Hinson from the Republican party said, “The Chinese Communist Party has engaged in human rights abuses, trade exploitation and IP theft, fentanyl smuggling & espionage. It is imperative that US taxpayer dollars don’t fund the CCP’s malign activity – not a single cent.”

The Chinese Communist Party has engaged in human rights abuses, trade exploitation and IP theft, fentanyl smuggling & espionage. It is imperative that U.S. taxpayer dollars don’t fund the CCP’s malign activity – not a single cent. pic.twitter.com/xeA2azHg7v — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) March 1, 2023

What is the Select Committee on CCP?

As per its official website, the Select Committee on the CCP is “committed to working on a bipartisan basis to build consensus on the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and develop a plan of action to defend the American people, our economy, and our values.”

The panel’s top Democratic leader Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said that both Democrats and Republicans should work across the aisle.

“We must practice bipartisanship. We must recognize that the CCP wants us to be fractious, partisan and prejudiced,” a reference to the Chinese Communist Party,” said Krishnamoorthi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.