China 'cheats' Pakistan, supplies Pakistani military with faulty drones, missiles

Islamabad: The ‘friendship’ between China and Pakistan is described by both as “taller than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey”.

However, China’s ‘friendship’ is proving to be costly for Pakistan.

In yet another reminder that the quality of Chinese goods cannot be trusted, the Pakistan Army has found to its dismay that several drones and missiles supplied by China have broken or malfunctioning parts.

The Chinese drones supplied to the Pakistan Army are manufactured by ALIT a China based firm which manufactures the CH-4 UAVs. Recent checks by the Pakistan Army have discovered that there are problems with several of these UAVs.

While a portion of the “exhaust manifold” of one UAV was found to be broken, another drone had a crack in the turbocharger. Another UAV has problems within the ‘muffler spot’, which is connected to the engine mount.

Several problems have also been found in the AR-2 air-to-ground missiles, which have been supplied to the Pakistan Army by China.

The Pakistan Army has found that one of the AR-2 missiles has a faulty seeker which makes the projectile non-functional as it would not be able to locate its target. The Pakistan Army has sent faulty missile to China for repairs.

With the UAVs from China proving to be of questionable quality, the Pakistan Army is approaching defence manufacturers in the West for military drones.

According to reports, the Pakistan Army has contacted Austria based defence manufacturer Schiebel for its S-100 UAV.

The S-100 UAV has the ability to fly at a maximum altitude of 5,500 metres and has a range of 180 km. It can generate a top speed of around 185 km per hour with a maximum endurance of six hours.

