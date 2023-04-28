China blames the Philippines for near collision of naval vessels in South China Sea

China has blamed the Philippines for a near-collision in the South China Sea between a Chinese coast guard ship and Philippine patrol vessel on Friday.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that the Philippine boats had “intruded” without China’s permission and claimed that the incident took place due to “premeditated and provocative action” by the Philippines.

“The Chinese coast guard vessel safeguarded China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, while taking timely measures to avoid the dangerous approach of Philippine vessels and to avoid a collision,” Mao Ning, a spokeswoman of the Chinese foreign ministry, told the media.

The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway.

The incident happened after Philippine coast guard boats – which also contained members of the media - approached Second Thomas Shoal, known in China as Ren'ai Jiao. As one boat neared the shoal, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel more than twice its size sailed into its path.

The Philippine captain was quoted as saying news agency AFP that the Chinese ship came within 45 metres (50 yards) of his boat and only his quick actions avoided the steel-hulled vessels crashing into each other.

"It was a premeditated and provocative action for the Philippine vessel to barge into the waters of Ren'ai Jiao with journalists on board, the aim was to deliberately find fault and take the opportunity to hype up the incident," she added.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands. However, an international ruling has rejected Chinese claims and has said that China’s assertion has no legal basis.

(With agency inputs)

