China bans import of biscuits, pastries from 35 Taiwanese exporters ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Among the 3,200 Taiwanese companies registered with China's customs under the category of food, 2,066 entries had been listed as 'import suspension' ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

New Delhi: Tensions have escalated between China and Taiwan amid US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation. There have been reports of China suspending imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday, in a warning salvo to the self-governed island.

It is also worth mentioning that ahead of the keenly watched visit of Pelosi to Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were flying dangerously close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning

Taiwan's official Central News Agency on Tuesday in a report stated that among the 3,200 Taiwanese companies registered with China's customs under the category of food, 2,066 entries had been listed as "import suspension."

The escalated situation comes after Beijing warned Washington of severe consequences if Pelosi visited Taiwan during her upcoming tour of Asia. It is worth mentioning that US do not have any formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US elected official visiting the self-governing democratic island since 1997.

Don't Miss: As Nancy Pelosi nears Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes fly close to median line of island nation

Reports state that among the 107 entries under the category of biscuits, pastries and bread, 35 have been listed under 'import suspension', with one affected Taiwanese food producer confessing to Reuters that he did not even know why his company was banned.

The suspensions came as China constantly warned Pelosi against going to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, even as Chinese military nears median line of Taiwan, a report by CNBC quoted Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a statement saying it has full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to 'enemy threats'.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.