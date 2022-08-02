As Nancy Pelosi nears Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes fly close to median line of island nation
Several Chinese warships have stayed close to the unofficial dividing line between China and Taiwan since Monday and that the latter had dispatched an aircraft to monitor the situation
New Delhi: Amid rising tensions over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to visit Taiwan during the day, several Chinese warplanes flew dangerously close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning.
According to a report in Reuters, a source revealed that several Chinese warships have stayed close to the unofficial dividing line between China and Taiwan since Monday and that the latter had dispatched an aircraft to monitor the situation.
The escalated situation comes after Beijing warned Washington of severe consequences if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan during her upcoming tour of Asia. While US do not have any formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US elected official to visit the self-governing democratic island since 1997.
Meanwhile Reuters' source has said that both Chinese warships and aircraft have been seen near the median line, which according to the person is provocative, considering, neither sides normally cross the median line.
The person even claimed that Chinese aircrafts repeated conducted tactical moves where they briefly touched the median line and circled back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwan aircraft were on standby.
As per a report by CNBC, China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi's Taiwan visit, while the US has on Monday said it would not be intimated by Chinese 'sabre rattling'.
The report further added that Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a statement has said it has full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to 'enemy threats'.
China views visits by US officials to Taiwan, which it considers to be a part of its own, an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. While Washington does not have any official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is bound by US law to provide the island nation with means to defend itself.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Biden & Xi hold two-hour talks amid tensions over top US official's possible trip to Taiwan
The latest flashpoint is a possible trip by Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of China
Closely monitoring Pelosi's itinerary: China sends demarches to US over top official's possible Taiwan visit
A demarche refers to a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels. Earlier, China said that the US will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip
Chinese state media dubs Pelosi’s Taiwan visit another Cuban Missile Crisis, asks if she will pull the trigger
Cuban Missile Crisis refers to the confrontation between US & USSR over the presence of Soviet nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba in October 1962. The confrontation is considered the closest the Cold War came to escalating into a full-scale nuclear conflict