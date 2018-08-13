You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Child trafficking racket busted in Jharkhand: Police rescue seven minors, arrest one man in Pakur district

World Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 12:34:42 IST

Pakur: Seven minor children belonging to the primitive Pahariya tribe have been rescued and a human trafficker arrested in Jharkhand's Pakur district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Amrapara bus stand and rescued the children and arrested the human trafficker while they were about to board a bus to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

The children were all aged around 12-14 years. Six of the minor children were residents of Amrapahar block of Pakur district while one belonged to Gopikandar block of Dumka district, he said.

The human trafficker was taking them to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext on providing them jobs, the police added.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 12:34 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores