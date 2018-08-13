Child trafficking racket busted in Jharkhand: Police rescue seven minors, arrest one man in Pakur district

Pakur: Seven minor children belonging to the primitive Pahariya tribe have been rescued and a human trafficker arrested in Jharkhand's Pakur district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Amrapara bus stand and rescued the children and arrested the human trafficker while they were about to board a bus to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

The children were all aged around 12-14 years. Six of the minor children were residents of Amrapahar block of Pakur district while one belonged to Gopikandar block of Dumka district, he said.

The human trafficker was taking them to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext on providing them jobs, the police added.