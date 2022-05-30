Chef Gordon Ramsay trolled for his signature dish priced at Rs 1,800; watch video

Among the many negative comments, few users also gave positive feedback to the video. One user wrote 'might make this dish for dinner tonight' while another user commented saying it was appetising enough

Celebrated British chef Gordon Ramsay is known for sharing his opinion on food/dishes in the most brutal way. Apart from trolling other chefs, Ramsay is also known for shouting at contestants on reality television shows including Master Chef and Hell’s Kitchen.

However, the world-renowned chef recently gave social media users an opportunity to reverse the unapologetic criticism over a dish at one of his restaurants. Ramsay became a target of criticism after he shared a video of the dish - Arnold Bennett Souffle from his London restaurant.

For the unversed, this special dish garnered him a lot of praise in 2003 and has also been a signature dish at the Savoy Grill in London, when it was initially added to the menu.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ramsay posted a video of Arnold Bennett Souffle and termed it Simply perfect. “A Savoy Grill signature. Arnold Bennett Soufflé with aged cheddar sauce. Simply perfect,” he captioned it. In the now-viral post, we can see a person pouring thick, melted yellow cheese over a white souffle that looks heavenly.

Check the video here:

A Savoy Grill signature… Arnold Bennett Soufflé with aged cheddar sauce. Simply perfect !! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/N1k4OQFcSL — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 23, 2022

Soon after the post went viral, many liked the presentation of the dish, while others expressed disappointment over the same. One user commented saying, 'Looks good' and another said 'looks like a candle with shot sauce on it.'

Check a few of the reactions here:

The sauce is raw!!! — Defido (@defido) May 23, 2022

God that looks like puke! — David Kelsey (@DavidKe25039556) May 23, 2022

Yuck — Kodasmom (@Kodasmom21) May 24, 2022

Tell me you know nothing about food without saying you know nothing about food ^^^ — Gaz Gladman (@GazGladman) May 28, 2022

Thats some lazy sauce pouring. Missed a spot. — JhiaxusNZ (@JhiaxusN) May 23, 2022

Among the many negative comments, few users also gave positive feedback to the video. One user wrote 'might make this dish for dinner tonight' while another user commented saying it was appetising enough and a third user mentioned that it looks so good.

The Arnold Bennett Souffle is priced at 18 pounds (which is approximately Rs 1,800), according to The Daily Star.

This is not the first time when Ramsay has come under the fire. Last year, when he shared his own twist on the classic British dish of fish and chips, it did not go down well with customers at the restaurant and on social media too. People slammed him for serving the dish priced at about $33 (which was around Rs 2,500).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.