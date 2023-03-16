The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, has gained immense popularity in the recent months. Developed by OpenAI, the chatbot is known for having answers to almost all the questions a user might have. Be it wanting the code for building an app or just getting a great essay written down for a school assignment, ChatGPT got you covered. But a recent experiment may make you doubt the capability of the bot. GPT-3, fourth version of ChatGPT, recently took several exams, including Uniform Bar Exam, Law School Admission Test (LSAT), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), and the Advanced Placement (AP) exams. It aced all the exams it took, except English language and literature.

Ethan Mollick, Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, went to Twitter to post the marks of ChatGPT.

Have a look at this tweet here:

Some users were judging the capability of ChatGPT, while s

🤯🤯Well this is something else. GPT-4 passes basically every exam. And doesn’t just pass…

The Bar Exam: 90%

LSAT: 88%

GRE Quantitative: 80%, Verbal: 99%

Every AP, the SAT… pic.twitter.com/zQW3k6uM6Z — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) March 14, 2023

ome were hopeful about its evolution. An account wrote that in a couple of years, the bot would be able to crush the bar exam for every country, the CPA exam for every nation on Earth, and speak in any language.

Think of it this way, in a couple years it will be able to crush the bar exam for every country on Earth, the CPA exam for every country, and speak in any language. Imagine the power of that alone in multinational companies. And we’re just scratching the surface. — Not Financial Advice 🌐 (@CJ_NFA) March 14, 2023

There were also some people who were surprised by how the bot didn’t get a perfect score in the tests.

I’m generally very impressed with GPT, but how on earth does it get 700/800 on math SAT? Shouldn’t it get a perfect score? — Mitchell (@mitchell_sorkin) March 15, 2023

Some individuals posted humorous remarks regarding the ChatGPT. A user shared a meme with the caption, “Me in 2040 dying in the operating table because my doctor used ChatGPT to pass medical school.”

Another user sarcastically wrote that ChatGPT is allowed to use

Google during exams, but we humans are not.

Well, GPT is allowed to use Google during exams, and we humans are not 🤷‍♂️ — Runemir (@RunemirQi) March 14, 2023

The test results of the bot received the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk. While replying to an account who shared the test results of ChatGPT, Musk said, “What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink!”

What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2023

Founded by Musk, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company based in Fremont, California that is developing implantable brain-computer interfaces.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.