Caught on camera: Mother drops 3-year-old daughter into bear enclosure in Uzbekistan zoo

A mother has been charged with attempted murder after she dropped her three-year-old daughter into a bear enclosure. The incident took place in Tashkent zoo, Uzbekistan. A video of the horrifying episode has gone viral on the internet.

The 45-second clip of the incident was taken from CCTV footage of the zoo. The video shows the mother dangling her child over the railing of the enclosure. As the bear- called Zuzu - approaches the area, the mother drops her three-year-old into the enclosure, to the shock of the visitors in the viewing area. The girl falls into a trench 16-feet below the railing.

The bear approaches the child and sniffs her. Fortunately, the animal does not attack the child and moves away from her. Just moments later, zoo officials enter the enclosure and lure the animal to another area. They rescue the girl and carry her to safety.

The girl suffered from a concussion and an open wound on her head, according to reports. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and remains under observation there.

Have You Seen This?#Tashkent, #Uzbekistan A girl survives after her mom recklessly placed her child over the security fence and she fell into a bear sanctuary at #TashkentZoo. The brown bear #Zuzu, slowly approached the girl, sniffed and walked away.

Meanwhile, the mother, who has not been named till now, has been detained by cops. She faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, if she is convicted of attempting to murder her daughter by dropping her into the bear enclosure.

A spokesperson for the zoo said that the motive behind the woman dropping was child was "completely unclear", according to The New York Post. The spokesperson also stated that while they were afraid that he would not be able to protect the child from the bear’s attack, the animal just sniffed her and moved on.

This is not the only time children have fallen into a zoo enclosure. According to The Daily Mail, in 2016, a four-year-old boy fell inside a gorilla enclosure in Cincinnati, USA. The gorilla later dragged the child and had to be shot by the zookeepers.