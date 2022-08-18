Carl Pei mocks Lenovo for mimicking Nothing’s design, Twitter reacts
This is not the first time that Pei has scoffed at a brand on social media. In July this year, Motorola trolled Nothing after the company launched the Phone (1).
Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei recently took a jibe at Lenovo for imitating the design of his company’s product. Lenovo recently launched its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds called ThinkPlus. The earphones look similar to the design of the Nothing Ear 1. In addition to this, the charging case is transparent too, just like Nothing’s earbuds. Sharing the image of the Lenovo product, Pei wrote, “Nice headphones,” and tagged Lenovo. Pei ended the caption with a laughing emoji, making the mockery as transparent as Nothing’s products.
Take a look:
Nice headphones @Lenovo pic.twitter.com/FY4x6bQEcp
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022
Since being shared, the tweet has garnered thousands of impressions with social media users pouring in their reactions in abundance. One user wrote, “This is the power of a new brand.” Another wrote, “When someone copies your assignment and only changes the name.”
When someone copies your assignment and only change the name @getpeid https://t.co/2qMrwQWPNu — sumanth (@sunny_sumanth) August 17, 2022
“They did nothing,” quipped this user.
they did nothing https://t.co/y3TPtgGcmr
— sgt. travis (@akaSAGE) August 17, 2022
One user said, “Lenothing Pods 1.”
Lenothing pods 1 https://t.co/cT1L2qMO3S — Omar (@_omarameen72) August 17, 2022
Many users brought Pei in front of the cross hair, calling him out for mocking Lenovo. “Lol, you do not own transparency as a design element, my guy,” said one user.
Lol, you don’t own transparency as a design element, my guy. https://t.co/cFsg9fFK2B
— Elikemkem. (@ElikemV) August 17, 2022
A user wrote, “You know you are winning when a 38-year-old company is copying your one-year-old company’s idea.”
You Know You're Winning When A 38 Years Old Company Is Copying Your 1 Year Old Company's Idea https://t.co/BqGnMXMvgv — St Jimmy (@essjay_14) August 17, 2022
Some claimed that Nothing’s phone hones a similar design that of an iPhone.
Lol your phone looks like iPhone https://t.co/ks6qBSyHrN
— Aragorn (@azfarmhmd) August 18, 2022
https://twitter.com/blaklytstudios/status/1560151823410946050
The only phone this bro has created is an iPhone copy and he allows himself to talk haha https://t.co/FIK9J4Zk7R — maggiovs (@maggiovs) August 17, 2022
Some others also claimed that Nothing took inspiration from JBL.
The transparent design scheme gained quite a lot of traction and the company leading the wagon is Nothing. But Nothing is not the only brand in the market that offers tech products.
This is not the first time that Pei has scoffed at a brand on social media. In July this year, Motorola trolled Nothing after the company launched the Phone (1). Motorola, in a tweet that is now deleted, said, “When you can have everything, why go for nothing.” Taking cognisance of the tweet, Pei said, “93-year-old brand paying to a < 2 year old brand.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BITSAT 2022 August Session: Scorecards released at bitsadmission.com; details here
The BITSAT scorecards will contain the overall marks along with the subject-wise scores obtained by the students. As per the official statement by BITS Pilani, candidates can also view their moderated scores. “The moderation process for the August Session is completed now,” the official statement re
With a total of 1,199 offers, record job placements for IIT Madras this year
As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22, the premier institute said in a statement on Monday
Rise of India on global stage will be primarily on strength of 'scientific prowess': Jitendra Singh
In next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' when India rises to the world pedestal, this will be primarily on the strength of our scientific prowess and capacity of our startups who will be essentially technology driven, the Union Minister said