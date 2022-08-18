World

Carl Pei mocks Lenovo for mimicking Nothing’s design, Twitter reacts

This is not the first time that Pei has scoffed at a brand on social media. In July this year, Motorola trolled Nothing after the company launched the Phone (1).

FP Trending August 18, 2022 19:52:04 IST
Twitter/@getpeid

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei recently took a jibe at Lenovo for imitating the design of his company’s product. Lenovo recently launched its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds called ThinkPlus. The earphones look similar to the design of the Nothing Ear 1. In addition to this, the charging case is transparent too, just like Nothing’s earbuds. Sharing the image of the Lenovo product, Pei wrote, “Nice headphones,” and tagged Lenovo. Pei ended the caption with a laughing emoji, making the mockery as transparent as Nothing’s products.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered thousands of impressions with social media users pouring in their reactions in abundance. One user wrote, “This is the power of a new brand.” Another wrote, “When someone copies your assignment and only changes the name.”

“They did nothing,” quipped this user.

One user said, “Lenothing Pods 1.”

Many users brought Pei in front of the cross hair, calling him out for mocking Lenovo. “Lol, you do not own transparency as a design element, my guy,” said one user.

A user wrote, “You know you are winning when a 38-year-old company is copying your one-year-old company’s idea.”

Some claimed that Nothing’s phone hones a similar design that of an iPhone.

https://twitter.com/blaklytstudios/status/1560151823410946050


Some others also claimed that Nothing took inspiration from JBL.

The transparent design scheme gained quite a lot of traction and the company leading the wagon is Nothing. But Nothing is not the only brand in the market that offers tech products.

This is not the first time that Pei has scoffed at a brand on social media. In July this year, Motorola trolled Nothing after the company launched the Phone (1). Motorola, in a tweet that is now deleted, said, “When you can have everything, why go for nothing.” Taking cognisance of the tweet, Pei said, “93-year-old brand paying to a < 2 year old brand.”

Updated Date: August 18, 2022 19:52:04 IST

