'Can't believe people are falling for this': Internet reacts after two men pretend to be laid-off Twitter employees

On Thursday, business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took total ownership of Twitter. It is very much true that after taking over the social network company, the first thing the tech mogul did was fire CEO Parag Aggarwal and other three top officials including Twitter’s legal executive Vijaya Gadde. But since Musk’s takeover, innumerable rumours regarding the layoffs of old employees have been buzzing over the internet. Several media reports also claimed that apparently, the SpaceX chief is running a cleaning drive at the San Francisco-based company. Moreover, some people also claimed that Musk may fire up to 75 percent of the Twitter workforce. However, it seems that observing these reports, a couple of pranksters believed it to be the right opportunity to cash in on the incident. When the media was closely watching the developments at the Twitter headquarter, two men carrying boxes stood outside the Twitter office pretending to have been just fired by Musk.

Several videos and pictures of the incident are making rounds on the internet. The incident grabbed all the attention when a Twitter user shared a video of the incident and wrote, “Software engineer and his buddy got fired from Twitter”. After legions of internet users claimed it to be fake, taking to the comments section of his own post, the user shared The Independent’s YouTube footage claiming it to be the original source of his video. The video revealed that while the media were standing outside the Twitter headquarters to report any major development in the organisation, two men holding boxes came out of the entrance and simply stood there. Both claimed to be ex-Twitter employees and identified themselves as software engineers Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. While speaking to the media outlets they reportedly claimed that the entire team of data engineers was laid off by Musk. While speaking to the media, Rahul Ligma reportedly mentioned Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming and added, “Michelle Obama wouldn’t have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter, Obama in 2008 wouldn’t have happened.”

Despite many new outlets reporting that the two men were ex-Twitter employees, the strange statements by the duo led to suspicion. Later a report in The Verge confirmed that “Rahul Ligma” “doesn’t exist in Twitter’s Slack or email system.” In fact, “Ligma” is an internet hoax designed to prank people. Acknowledging the reports, Musk took to his Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the news, with the caption, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Several social media users were quick to take it to the comments section of the post. One user commented, “I can’t believe people are falling for this hoax. This is another reason why you should never trust the media just because.”

I can’t believe people are falling for this hoax. This is another reason why you should never trust media just because. — Falco X (@Falco_X) October 29, 2022

Another commented, “He said his last name was Ligma”

He said his last name was Ligma 😂 — Paco Romane (@pacoromane) October 28, 2022

A third user wrote, “This guy is trolling everyone. Epic”

🤣 this guy is trolling everyone. Epic — Candice (@runcandice) October 29, 2022

A fourth commented, “Lol yup, it was almost kinda believable until he said his last name was ‘Ligma’”

lol yup, it was almost kinda believable until he said his last name was “Ligma” — Chris Fry (@_Chris_Fry) October 28, 2022

So far the video has been viewed more than 66,000 times and has garnered over a hundred likes.

