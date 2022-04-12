Bumpy road ahead for ‘Punjab Speed’: The big challenges before Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif

A crumbling economy, strained international ties, and managing the military are some of the concerns that new Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to contend with. Will his 'can do' attitude usher in a change in the country?

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, goes the adage and it couldn't be truer in the case of Shehbaz Sharif, the new prime minister of Pakistan.

After ousting cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion, Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has a rocky path ahead of him.

The man, also known as ‘Punjab Speed’, will now have to use his “can-do” administrative style to help Pakistan out of the doldrums and put it back on the path of success — financially and diplomatically.

We take a look at some of the trials that he may face as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Uniting a fractured Opposition

The political spectrum that the new Pakistani prime minister will need to manage has never been this fractured.

To oust Imran Khan from power, Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) joined hands with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s party — the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Traditionally, both these parties have been at loggerheads and it will be interesting to see how Shehbaz manages to manoeuvre his allies when it comes to cabinet formation.

Also, Sharif may feel a bit threatened owing to Bilawal’s political lineage; he’s the son of Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Zulfikar Bhutto.

Additionally, Sharif is known to be a very hands-on and ‘roll your sleeves up’ kind of guy who isn’t known to have the tact or willingness to listen to others.

As The News International, a Pakistan newspaper, writes in its opinion piece, "Sharif's internal dialogue there tends to be: 'Why should I waste my time on meetings that won’t help build the next bit of infrastructure or won’t help reduce red tape for citizen-government interactions'?"

Fix a broken economy

One of Shehbaz’s biggest concerns would be to fix the broken, bankrupt economy that is on verge of a breakdown.

The rising inflation, increasing petrol prices and crippling debt is what he will need to look at first.

According to recently released data by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), its foreign exchange reserves are decreasing by 6.04 per cent on a weekly basis.

The data showed that as of 1 April 2022, the foreign exchange reserve was only $1,131.92 million -- a lowest since June 2020.

Moreover, the trade deficit in Pakistan has increased by 70.14 per cent to $35.393 billion between July-March.

On the energy side as well, Dr Khaqan Najeeb, former adviser, Ministry of Finance, expressed concern especially about the need to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for the power sector considering the rising financial needs of the energy sector in the summertime. He concluded while noting that the new government would also need to do away with amnesty in the Budget 2023.

Shortly after being sworn-in, Shehbaz said his government would focus on reviving a troubled economy.

“The economic challenges are huge and we need to make a way out of these troubles. We will have to shed sweat and blood to revive the economy,” he said.

Civil-military relations

Another big challenge that Shehbaz Sharif will have to contend with is the civil-military relations.

Among the biggest decisions that Shehbaz Sharif has to take is the appointment of next army chief. This was reportedly one of the main friction points between Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who will retire soon.

Imran Khan reportedly favoured former ISI chief Faiz Hameed while General Bajwa opposed the move.



Foreign relations

Shehbaz Sharif will also have to tread a fine diplomatic line when it comes to international relations.

He is going to have assuage the United States, even as ties with China continue to grow. Also, Imran Khan’s position on the Russian war in Ukraine — he had visited Moscow just as the war began and said that it was ‘exciting to be there’ —irked Washington.

Furthermore, Imran Khan’s recent narrative of America’s ‘conspiracy’ to topple his government in Islamabad still is fresh in people’s minds. The former prime minister repeatedly accused the US of interfering in Pakistan's politics and plotting to oust his regime through the vote, a claim that Washington has denied.

China too seems to expect more from Shehbaz Sharif. The Global Times, a state-run paper in Beijing had said, “The potential successor of Khan is from the Sharif family which has been promoting China-Pakistan ties for a long time, and cooperation between the two countries could be even better than under Khan.”

When it comes to India, Shehbaz Sharif said he wanted to have good relations with India, but added that it cannot be attained without the resolution of Kashmir issue. In his inaugural speech, he raised the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and claimed the people of the Valley were bleeding and that Pakistan will offer them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides bringing up the matter at each global forum.

Imran spectre looms large

Even though he’s been ousted, Imran Khan still enjoys a mass popularity, which would help him in the 2023 parliamentary election.

His supporters were out in massive numbers on Sunday after he lost the no-confidence motion and this is a clear indication of the support he enjoys.

On the other hand, Shehbaz isn’t known to have Nawaz Sharif’s charisma or his niece Maryam Sharif’s charm to pull the crowds.

He is known for his ability to mobilise the Pakistani public sector to deliver quick, high quality and modern public sector action, but he has just 15 months to prove his capabilities.

