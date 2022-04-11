'We want Imran Khan back': Pakistan witnesses a night of anger after prime minister is ousted
A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets across the country, saying they wanted the cricketer-turned-politician back in power. Chants of 'We want Imran' and 'No to imported government' rang out loud across Pakistan
1/7
Supporters of Imran Khan, swarmed on to the streets of Pakistan's major cities to protest his ouster. Protesters hoisted placards and waved flags of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party. AP
2/7
Men, women and children all took part in rallies held in dozens of cities, decked in red and green and chanting slogans against the new government set to take charge. The protests took over the capital of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan. AP
3/7
Khan's government collapsed early Sunday following a 13-hour session marked by repeated delays and extended speeches from members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. The no-confidence resolution received 174 votes in the 342-member Parliament. AP
4/7
In Islamabad, the protest started from Zero Point with PTI supporters waving flags and chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan. Flow of traffic at Srinagar Highway was affected owing to the protests. AFP
5/7
In Karachi, many posters read, "No to imported government." The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds. AFP
6/7
The protests came after PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry called on people to stage protests after Isha prayers. He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would lead to "betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution." AP
7/7
Imran Khan said that he had never seen such crowds come out spontaneously and expressed his gratitude to the people for supporting the protests against his ouster as prime minister of Pakistan. AFP