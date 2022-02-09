World

British woman's post about her Afghan neighbour and his act of kindness wins hearts

Sunday Blake shared how her next-door neighbour, who recently fled Afghanistan, sent her a nutritious handmade meal after learning about her illness

FP Trending February 09, 2022 18:36:35 IST
British woman's post about her Afghan neighbour and his act of kindness wins hearts

Afghan neighbour gives food to British woman. Twitter/@SundayMargot

‘A simple act of kindness can make a tremendous impact on a person’s life,’ - this quote seems to be a perfect fit for this story. A British woman, who was touched by her Afghan neighbour’s kindness, posted a heartwarming story on Twitter that has now won hearts of internet users.

Sunday Blake shared how her next-door neighbour, who recently fled Afghanistan, surprised her as she was recovering from a surgery. Blake said that the neighbour sent her a nutritious handmade meal after learning of her illness.

In her post, she wrote how her neighbour, in broken English, asked her why she looked 'skinny'. The British woman told her neighbour that she was sick and had recently undergone a surgery. The Afghan man went back to his home and cooked a nutritious meal for Blake for her speedy recovery. This thoughtful gesture of her Afghan neighbour won Blake’s heart.

Blake shared a photograph of the sumptuous meal which includes bread, spinach, okra and yoghurt.

View the post here:

In a follow-up tweet, the British lady said, “I just thought this was a beautiful gesture of community in sharing some of his culture as an act of care.”

The emotional post has gone viral on Twitter and overwhelming social media users showered love for the afghan man. Since being shared the post has garnered over 56,000 likes and a plethora of comments. Twitter users praised the Afghan man for his kindness.

A Twitter user suggested Sunday Blake to return the container to her neighbour with a 'yummy' dish.

A Twitter user shared his experience with his Pakistani neighbours.

Another got emotional after reading the post and mentioned that she is also an immigrant.

A Twitter user praised her neighbour for helping her daughter during COVID lockdown.

What are your thoughts about this lovely story?

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: February 09, 2022 18:36:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

NASA shares images of 'different kinds of light'; view viral images of cosmic phenomena here
News &amp; Analysis

NASA shares images of 'different kinds of light'; view viral images of cosmic phenomena here

NASA added that it could investigate the different cosmic phenomena highlighted in the images by 'combining data from telescopes that can detect different kinds of light'

Watch: Men perform dangerous car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link; arrested
India

Watch: Men perform dangerous car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link; arrested

The 15-second video shows a man sitting on the bonnet of a speeding car, while those inside cheered him on

US: How an 8-year-old's handwritten novel became a major hit
World

US: How an 8-year-old's handwritten novel became a major hit

The eight-year-old took almost four days to complete the book, which used 81 pages of an empty journal