British woman's post about her Afghan neighbour and his act of kindness wins hearts

‘A simple act of kindness can make a tremendous impact on a person’s life,’ - this quote seems to be a perfect fit for this story. A British woman, who was touched by her Afghan neighbour’s kindness, posted a heartwarming story on Twitter that has now won hearts of internet users.

Sunday Blake shared how her next-door neighbour, who recently fled Afghanistan, surprised her as she was recovering from a surgery. Blake said that the neighbour sent her a nutritious handmade meal after learning of her illness.

In her post, she wrote how her neighbour, in broken English, asked her why she looked 'skinny'. The British woman told her neighbour that she was sick and had recently undergone a surgery. The Afghan man went back to his home and cooked a nutritious meal for Blake for her speedy recovery. This thoughtful gesture of her Afghan neighbour won Blake’s heart.

Blake shared a photograph of the sumptuous meal which includes bread, spinach, okra and yoghurt.

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him ). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the British lady said, “I just thought this was a beautiful gesture of community in sharing some of his culture as an act of care.”

(NB: I dont think right to stay should be granted on ability to cook, and should be a given. I just thought this was a beautiful gesture of community in sharing some of his culture as an act of care) — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

The emotional post has gone viral on Twitter and overwhelming social media users showered love for the afghan man. Since being shared the post has garnered over 56,000 likes and a plethora of comments. Twitter users praised the Afghan man for his kindness.

A Twitter user suggested Sunday Blake to return the container to her neighbour with a 'yummy' dish.

When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour. — Lydia Kan (she/her) (@LydiaCourage) February 3, 2022

A Twitter user shared his experience with his Pakistani neighbours.

Reminds me of when we had to clear out my uncle's house after he died. His Pakistani neighbours kept checking in with us as we came and went and eventually said we should go in for some tea. Thinking tea and biccies, we walked in to find loads of samosas, pilau rice, chicken etc — Ben Smith (@myboysquiggle) February 3, 2022

Another got emotional after reading the post and mentioned that she is also an immigrant.

I cried a little reading this. Don't know why. Maybe because I'm an immigrant as well. Or because I needed a reminder that people are good, are kind, are friendly. — Adeline (@Adeline64408100) February 4, 2022

A Twitter user praised her neighbour for helping her daughter during COVID lockdown.

My daughter lives across the road from an old couple. All through lockdown Mohammed their next door neighbour did all their shopping for them and still looks after them now. — Dicky Davies (@sirbernardh) February 3, 2022

