British Muslim body picks up fight with Indian High Commission, says demand for action against jihadists ‘not balanced’

New Delhi: The Muslim Council of Britain picked up a tussle with the Indian High Commission for condemning the violence against the Indian Community in Leicester. In a statement, the British Muslim body said that Indian community seeking immediate action against those involved in these attacks isn’t balanced.

“There is a clear hesitancy to call out these groups who have instigated this thuggery and their political ideology; which they seem to be attempting to import from India. British Indian communities expect a balanced view from the Indian High Commission, which represents all of the diaspora, which can help heal divisions locally,” said Secretary General, Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed.

The British Muslim body further said that the scenes witnessed over the last few weeks were deplorable and it condemn the desecration of Hindu people.

“Whilst it is right that we condemn the desecration of Hindu symbols, you must represent all Indians and also condemn the deliberate targeting, intimidation and instances of assault of Muslims and Sikhs by large groups of thugs chanting far-right Hindutva slogans, mirroring tactics used by the RSS against communities in India,” the British Muslim Body said.

The MCB has written to the Indian High Commissioner regarding the statement on 19th September regarding recent events in Leicester, we call for a just view on events and to address the deeper seated issue of #Hinduvta extremism. #Leicester pic.twitter.com/Ig7lS6CBee — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) September 20, 2022

It further said that Leicester is home to a thriving and integrated Indian diaspora of Muslims, Hindu and Sikhs, who have been living together in harmony over half a century. "The question we must ask ourselves, is: what has turned this vibrant community, once a model of unity, into one that is deeply divided, where ordinary people are fearful for their own community," the statement added.

India demands "immediate action, protection to affected people" in Leicester

The High Commission of India, London, had condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester on Sunday, 18 September. A Hindu temple was vandalised and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics in the UK city.

In a statement, the High Commission of India, London said, "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion.”

Don't Miss: Hindus Under Attack in UK: India demands 'immediate action, protection to affected people'

“We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement further said.

The latest hate crime on Sunday in Leicester came after a series of targeted attacks on Hindus following the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on 28 August when armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their residences in the area.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.